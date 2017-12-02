FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
#World Football
December 2, 2017 / 7:55 PM / in 14 hours

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 2
FC Lausanne-Sport 1 FC Basel 4  
Luzern            2 Sion     1  
   Standings           P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Young Boys          16 11 3 2 37 14 36  
2  FC Basel            17 9  5 3 34 16 32  
-------------------------
3  FC Zurich           16 6  7 3 19 13 25  
4  St Gallen           16 7  3 6 22 29 24  
-------------------------
5  Grasshoppers Zurich 16 6  5 5 25 23 23  
-------------------------
6  FC Lausanne-Sport   17 5  4 8 26 34 19  
7  Luzern              17 4  5 8 21 29 17  
8  Sion                17 4  5 8 19 29 17  
9  FC Lugano           16 4  4 8 16 26 16  
-------------------------
10 FC Thun             16 4  3 9 24 30 15  
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Sunday, December 3   
St Gallen            v FC Zurich  (1500)  
FC Thun              v Young Boys (1500)  
Grasshoppers Zurich  v FC Lugano  (1500)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
