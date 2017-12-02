Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 1 FC Basel 4 Luzern 2 Sion 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 16 11 3 2 37 14 36 2 FC Basel 17 9 5 3 34 16 32 ------------------------- 3 FC Zurich 16 6 7 3 19 13 25 4 St Gallen 16 7 3 6 22 29 24 ------------------------- 5 Grasshoppers Zurich 16 6 5 5 25 23 23 ------------------------- 6 FC Lausanne-Sport 17 5 4 8 26 34 19 7 Luzern 17 4 5 8 21 29 17 8 Sion 17 4 5 8 19 29 17 9 FC Lugano 16 4 4 8 16 26 16 ------------------------- 10 FC Thun 16 4 3 9 24 30 15 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 3 St Gallen v FC Zurich (1500) FC Thun v Young Boys (1500) Grasshoppers Zurich v FC Lugano (1500)