Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 3 St Gallen 1 FC Zurich 3 FC Thun 3 Young Boys 1 Grasshoppers Zurich 0 FC Lugano 1 Saturday, December 2 FC Lausanne-Sport 1 FC Basel 4 Luzern 2 Sion 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 17 11 3 3 38 17 36 2 FC Basel 17 9 5 3 34 16 32 ------------------------- 3 FC Zurich 17 7 7 3 22 14 28 4 St Gallen 17 7 3 7 23 32 24 ------------------------- 5 Grasshoppers Zurich 17 6 5 6 25 24 23 ------------------------- 6 FC Lausanne-Sport 17 5 4 8 26 34 19 7 FC Lugano 17 5 4 8 17 26 19 8 FC Thun 17 5 3 9 27 31 18 9 Luzern 17 4 5 8 21 29 17 ------------------------- 10 Sion 17 4 5 8 19 29 17 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation