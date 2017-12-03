FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
December 3, 2017

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 3  
St Gallen           1 FC Zurich  3  
FC Thun             3 Young Boys 1  
Grasshoppers Zurich 0 FC Lugano  1  
Saturday, December 2
FC Lausanne-Sport   1 FC Basel   4  
Luzern              2 Sion       1  
   Standings           P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Young Boys          17 11 3 3 38 17 36  
2  FC Basel            17 9  5 3 34 16 32  
-------------------------
3  FC Zurich           17 7  7 3 22 14 28  
4  St Gallen           17 7  3 7 23 32 24  
-------------------------
5  Grasshoppers Zurich 17 6  5 6 25 24 23  
-------------------------
6  FC Lausanne-Sport   17 5  4 8 26 34 19  
7  FC Lugano           17 5  4 8 17 26 19  
8  FC Thun             17 5  3 9 27 31 18  
9  Luzern              17 4  5 8 21 29 17  
-------------------------
10 Sion                17 4  5 8 19 29 17  
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation

