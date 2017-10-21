Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 21 FC Basel 2 FC Thun 1 FC Zurich 0 Grasshoppers Zurich 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 11 7 2 2 26 10 23 2 FC Basel 12 6 3 3 20 12 21 ------------------------- 3 FC Zurich 12 5 5 2 15 10 20 4 St Gallen 11 5 3 3 17 18 18 ------------------------- 5 Grasshoppers Zurich 12 4 5 3 20 17 17 ------------------------- 6 FC Lausanne-Sport 11 3 4 4 17 22 13 7 Sion 11 3 3 5 10 14 12 8 Luzern 11 2 5 4 14 19 11 9 FC Thun 12 3 2 7 19 24 11 ------------------------- 10 FC Lugano 11 2 2 7 9 21 8 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 22 Luzern v Young Boys (1400) St Gallen v FC Lausanne-Sport (1400) Sion v FC Lugano (1400)