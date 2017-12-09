Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 9 FC Basel 3 St Gallen 0 Sion 2 FC Thun 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 17 11 3 3 38 17 36 2 FC Basel 18 10 5 3 37 16 35 ------------------------- 3 FC Zurich 17 7 7 3 22 14 28 4 St Gallen 18 7 3 8 23 35 24 ------------------------- 5 Grasshoppers Zurich 17 6 5 6 25 24 23 ------------------------- 6 FC Thun 18 6 3 9 30 33 21 7 FC Lausanne-Sport 17 5 4 8 26 34 19 8 FC Lugano 17 5 4 8 17 26 19 9 Luzern 17 4 5 8 21 29 17 ------------------------- 10 Sion 18 4 5 9 21 32 17 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 10 Young Boys v Grasshoppers Zurich (1500) FC Lugano v FC Lausanne-Sport (1500) FC Zurich v Luzern (1500)