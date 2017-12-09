FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
December 9, 2017 / 7:56 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 9
FC Basel 3 St Gallen 0  
Sion     2 FC Thun   3  
   Standings           P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Young Boys          17 11 3 3 38 17 36  
2  FC Basel            18 10 5 3 37 16 35  
-------------------------
3  FC Zurich           17 7  7 3 22 14 28  
4  St Gallen           18 7  3 8 23 35 24  
-------------------------
5  Grasshoppers Zurich 17 6  5 6 25 24 23  
-------------------------
6  FC Thun             18 6  3 9 30 33 21  
7  FC Lausanne-Sport   17 5  4 8 26 34 19  
8  FC Lugano           17 5  4 8 17 26 19  
9  Luzern              17 4  5 8 21 29 17  
-------------------------
10 Sion                18 4  5 9 21 32 17  
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, December 10  
Young Boys           v Grasshoppers Zurich (1500)  
FC Lugano            v FC Lausanne-Sport   (1500)  
FC Zurich            v Luzern              (1500)

