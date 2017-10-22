Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 22 Luzern 0 Young Boys 1 St Gallen 0 FC Lausanne-Sport 4 Sion 2 FC Lugano 2 Saturday, October 21 FC Basel 2 FC Thun 1 FC Zurich 0 Grasshoppers Zurich 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 12 8 2 2 27 10 26 2 FC Basel 12 6 3 3 20 12 21 ------------------------- 3 FC Zurich 12 5 5 2 15 10 20 4 St Gallen 12 5 3 4 17 22 18 ------------------------- 5 Grasshoppers Zurich 12 4 5 3 20 17 17 ------------------------- 6 FC Lausanne-Sport 12 4 4 4 21 22 16 7 Sion 12 3 4 5 12 16 13 8 FC Thun 12 3 2 7 19 24 11 9 Luzern 12 2 5 5 14 20 11 ------------------------- 10 FC Lugano 12 2 3 7 11 23 9 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation