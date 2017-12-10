Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 10 Young Boys 1 Grasshoppers Zurich 1 FC Lugano 1 FC Lausanne-Sport 2 FC Zurich 1 Luzern 2 Saturday, December 9 FC Basel 3 St Gallen 0 Sion 2 FC Thun 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 18 11 4 3 39 18 37 2 FC Basel 18 10 5 3 37 16 35 ------------------------- 3 FC Zurich 18 7 7 4 23 16 28 4 Grasshoppers Zurich 18 6 6 6 26 25 24 ------------------------- 5 St Gallen 18 7 3 8 23 35 24 ------------------------- 6 FC Lausanne-Sport 18 6 4 8 28 35 22 7 FC Thun 18 6 3 9 30 33 21 8 Luzern 18 5 5 8 23 30 20 9 FC Lugano 18 5 4 9 18 28 19 ------------------------- 10 Sion 18 4 5 9 21 32 17 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation