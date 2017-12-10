FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
#World Football
December 10, 2017 / 4:58 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 10
Young Boys 1 Grasshoppers Zurich 1  
FC Lugano  1 FC Lausanne-Sport   2  
FC Zurich  1 Luzern              2  
Saturday, December 9
FC Basel   3 St Gallen           0  
Sion       2 FC Thun             3  
   Standings           P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Young Boys          18 11 4 3 39 18 37  
2  FC Basel            18 10 5 3 37 16 35  
-------------------------
3  FC Zurich           18 7  7 4 23 16 28  
4  Grasshoppers Zurich 18 6  6 6 26 25 24  
-------------------------
5  St Gallen           18 7  3 8 23 35 24  
-------------------------
6  FC Lausanne-Sport   18 6  4 8 28 35 22  
7  FC Thun             18 6  3 9 30 33 21  
8  Luzern              18 5  5 8 23 30 20  
9  FC Lugano           18 5  4 9 18 28 19  
-------------------------
10 Sion                18 4  5 9 21 32 17  
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation

