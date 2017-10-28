FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
#World Football
October 28, 2017 / 6:55 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28
FC Lausanne-Sport 1 FC Thun  3  
FC Zurich         0 FC Basel 0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Young Boys          12 8 2 2 27 10 26  
2  FC Basel            13 6 4 3 20 12 22  
-------------------------
3  FC Zurich           13 5 6 2 15 10 21  
4  St Gallen           12 5 3 4 17 22 18  
-------------------------
5  Grasshoppers Zurich 12 4 5 3 20 17 17  
-------------------------
6  FC Lausanne-Sport   13 4 4 5 22 25 16  
7  FC Thun             13 4 2 7 22 25 14  
8  Sion                12 3 4 5 12 16 13  
9  Luzern              12 2 5 5 14 20 11  
-------------------------
10 FC Lugano           12 2 3 7 11 23 9   
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, October 29   
Young Boys           v Sion                (1500)  
FC Lugano            v Luzern              (1500)  
St Gallen            v Grasshoppers Zurich (1500)

