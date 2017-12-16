Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 16 St Gallen 3 Sion 2 FC Thun 0 FC Lugano 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 18 11 4 3 39 18 37 2 FC Basel 18 10 5 3 37 16 35 ------------------------- 3 FC Zurich 18 7 7 4 23 16 28 4 St Gallen 19 8 3 8 26 37 27 ------------------------- 5 Grasshoppers Zurich 18 6 6 6 26 25 24 ------------------------- 6 FC Lausanne-Sport 18 6 4 8 28 35 22 7 FC Lugano 19 6 4 9 20 28 22 8 FC Thun 19 6 3 10 30 35 21 9 Luzern 18 5 5 8 23 30 20 ------------------------- 10 Sion 19 4 5 10 23 35 17 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 17 FC Lausanne-Sport v FC Zurich (1500) Luzern v Young Boys (1500) Grasshoppers Zurich v FC Basel (1500)