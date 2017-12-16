FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK business insolvency risk rises as Brexit approaches
Economy
UK business insolvency risk rises as Brexit approaches
Shocked Gatlin sacks coach after doping claim
sport
Shocked Gatlin sacks coach after doping claim
Pictures of the year
Pictures
Pictures of the year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 16, 2017 / 8:02 PM / 3 days ago

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 16
St Gallen 3 Sion      2  
FC Thun   0 FC Lugano 2  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Young Boys          18 11 4 3  39 18 37  
2  FC Basel            18 10 5 3  37 16 35  
-------------------------
3  FC Zurich           18 7  7 4  23 16 28  
4  St Gallen           19 8  3 8  26 37 27  
-------------------------
5  Grasshoppers Zurich 18 6  6 6  26 25 24  
-------------------------
6  FC Lausanne-Sport   18 6  4 8  28 35 22  
7  FC Lugano           19 6  4 9  20 28 22  
8  FC Thun             19 6  3 10 30 35 21  
9  Luzern              18 5  5 8  23 30 20  
-------------------------
10 Sion                19 4  5 10 23 35 17  
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Sunday, December 17  
FC Lausanne-Sport    v FC Zurich  (1500)  
Luzern               v Young Boys (1500)  
Grasshoppers Zurich  v FC Basel   (1500)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.