Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 17 FC Lausanne-Sport 5 FC Zurich 1 Luzern 2 Young Boys 4 Grasshoppers Zurich 0 FC Basel 2 Saturday, December 16 St Gallen 3 Sion 2 FC Thun 0 FC Lugano 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 19 12 4 3 43 20 40 2 FC Basel 19 11 5 3 39 16 38 ------------------------- 3 FC Zurich 19 7 7 5 24 21 28 4 St Gallen 19 8 3 8 26 37 27 ------------------------- 5 FC Lausanne-Sport 19 7 4 8 33 36 25 ------------------------- 6 Grasshoppers Zurich 19 6 6 7 26 27 24 7 FC Lugano 19 6 4 9 20 28 22 8 FC Thun 19 6 3 10 30 35 21 9 Luzern 19 5 5 9 25 34 20 ------------------------- 10 Sion 19 4 5 10 23 35 17 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation