Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 29 Young Boys 5 Sion 1 FC Lugano 1 Luzern 0 St Gallen 3 Grasshoppers Zurich 1 Saturday, October 28 FC Lausanne-Sport 1 FC Thun 3 FC Zurich 0 FC Basel 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Young Boys 13 9 2 2 32 11 29 2 FC Basel 13 6 4 3 20 12 22 ------------------------- 3 FC Zurich 13 5 6 2 15 10 21 4 St Gallen 13 6 3 4 20 23 21 ------------------------- 5 Grasshoppers Zurich 13 4 5 4 21 20 17 ------------------------- 6 FC Lausanne-Sport 13 4 4 5 22 25 16 7 FC Thun 13 4 2 7 22 25 14 8 Sion 13 3 4 6 13 21 13 9 FC Lugano 13 3 3 7 12 23 12 ------------------------- 10 Luzern 13 2 5 6 14 21 11 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 10: Relegation