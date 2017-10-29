FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings
#World Football
October 29, 2017 / 4:57 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Soccer-Swiss championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swiss championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29
Young Boys        5 Sion                1  
FC Lugano         1 Luzern              0  
St Gallen         3 Grasshoppers Zurich 1  
Saturday, October 28
FC Lausanne-Sport 1 FC Thun             3  
FC Zurich         0 FC Basel            0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Young Boys          13 9 2 2 32 11 29  
2  FC Basel            13 6 4 3 20 12 22  
-------------------------
3  FC Zurich           13 5 6 2 15 10 21  
4  St Gallen           13 6 3 4 20 23 21  
-------------------------
5  Grasshoppers Zurich 13 4 5 4 21 20 17  
-------------------------
6  FC Lausanne-Sport   13 4 4 5 22 25 16  
7  FC Thun             13 4 2 7 22 25 14  
8  Sion                13 3 4 6 13 21 13  
9  FC Lugano           13 3 3 7 12 23 12  
-------------------------
10 Luzern              13 2 5 6 14 21 11  
1-2: Champions League preliminary round      
3-4: Europa League preliminary round         
5:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
10:  Relegation

