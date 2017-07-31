Soccer-Ronaldo arrives at court to testify on tax fraud charges

(Repeats changing slug)

POZUELO DE ALARCON, Spain, July 31 (Reuters) - Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, accused of evading 14.7 million euros ($17.3 million) in taxes, arrived at the Pozuelo de Alarcon court on Monday to testify.

The 32-year-old Portuguese has denied all the allegations through his agents.

If found guilty of hiding earnings from his image rights between 2011 and 2014, Ronaldo would face a large fine and a possible custodial sentence.

Spanish courts have recently cracked down on tax evasion among leading footballers.

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi was handed a 21-month prison sentence this year on similar charges, although he is unlikely to serve any time in jail because Spanish law states that a sentence of under two years can be served as probation. (Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond)