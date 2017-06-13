RPT-Spanish prosecutor files tax fraud lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

MADRID, June 13 (Reuters) - Spain's prosecutor's office in Madrid said on Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit against soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo for allegedly defrauding Spanish authorities of 14.7 million euros between 2011 and 2014.

In a statement, the prosecutor's office said Ronaldo had knowingly used a "business structure" created in 2010 to hide his income in Spain from his image rights.

The lawsuit is based on a report sent to the prosecutor's office from Spain's tax agency AEAT, it said.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Ronaldo's representatives for comment. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Julien Toyer)