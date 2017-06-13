FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Cristiano Ronaldo denies wrongdoing over Spanish taxes
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
June 13, 2017 / 8:05 PM / 2 months ago

Cristiano Ronaldo denies wrongdoing over Spanish taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 13 (Reuters) - Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo denied through his representatives on Tuesday ever hiding any income from the taxman or committing any tax fraud in Spain, hours after a tax fraud lawsuit was filed against him in Madrid.

"There is no tax evasion scheme ... There has never been any hiding nor any intention to hide anything," Gestifute, the agency representing the Real Madrid player, said in a statement.

The prosecutor's office in Madrid filed a suit against Ronaldo for allegedly defrauding Spanish tax authorities of 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million) between 2011 and 2014. (Reporting by Julien Toyer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.