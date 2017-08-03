FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
FACTBOX-Soccer-Evolution of world record transfer deals since 1893
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
August 3, 2017 / 10:05 PM / 3 days ago

FACTBOX-Soccer-Evolution of world record transfer deals since 1893

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Aug 3 (Reuters) - Following Neymar's world record transfer
from Barcelona to Paris St Germain for 222 million euros ($263
million, 200 million pounds), these are the major world record
deals in pounds sterling since Willie Groves of Scotland became
the first 100 pounds player in 1893:
    
Date Player       Country    From          To             Fee
                                                        (pounds)
1893 Willie Groves   Scotland  West Brom     Aston Villa     100
1905 Alf Common      England   Sunderland    Middlesbrough 1,000
1922 Syd Puddefoot   England   West Ham      Falkirk       5,000
1922 Warney Cresswell England  South Sheilds Sunderland    5,500
1925 Bob Kelly        England  Burnley       Sunderland    6,500
1928 David Jack      England   Bolton        Arsenal      10,890
1932 B. Ferreyra     Argentina Tigre         River Plate  23,000
1949 Johnny Morris   England   Man Utd       Derby County 24,000
1949 Eddie Quigley   England   Sheff W       Preston      26,500
1950 Trevor Ford     Wales     Aston Villa   Sunderland   30,000
1951 Jackie Sewell   England   Notts County  Sheffield W  34,500
1952 Hans Jeppson    Sweden    Atalanta      Napoli       52,000
1954 Juan Schiaffino Uruguay   Penarol       AC Milan     72,000
1957 Omar Sivori     Argentina River Plate   Juventus     93,000
1961 Luis Suarez     Spain     Barcelona     Inter Milan 152,000
1963 Angelo Sormoni  Brazil    Mantova       AS Roma     250,000
1967 Harald Nielsen  Denmark   Bologna       Inter Milan 300,000
1968 Pietro Anastasi Italy     Varese        Juventus    500,000
1973 Johan Cruyff  Netherlands Ajax          Barcelona   922,000
1975 Giuseppe Savoldi Italy    Bologna       Napoli       1.2m
1976 Paolo Rossi     Italy     Vicenza       Juventus     1.75m
1982 Diego Maradona  Argentina Boca Juniors  Barcelona    3.0m
1984 Diego Maradona  Argentina Barcelona     Napoli       5.0m
1987 Ruud Gullit     N'lands  PSV Eindhoven AC Milan     6.0m
1990 Roberto Baggio  Italy     Fiorentina    Juventus     8.0m
1992 Jean-Pierre Papin France  Marseille     AC Milan    10.0m
1992 Gianluca Vialli   Italy   Sampdoria     Juventus    12.0m
1993 Gianluigi Lentini Italy   Torino        AC Milan    13.0m
1996 Alan Shearer      England Blackburn     Newcastle   15.0m
1997 Ronaldo           Brazil  Barcelona     Inter Milan 19.5m
1998 Denilson          Brazil  Sao Paulo     Real Betis  21.5m
1999 Christian Vieri   Italy   Lazio         Inter Milan 32.0m
2000 Hernan Crespo  Argentina  Parma         Lazio       35.5m
2000 Luis Figo      Portugal   Barcelona     Real Madrid 37.0m
2001 Zinedine Zidane   France  Juventus      Real Madrid 53.0m
2009 Kaka              Brazil  AC Milan      Real Madrid 56.0m
2009 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Man Utd      Real Madrid 80.0m
2013 Gareth Bale       Wales   Tottenham H   Real Madrid 85.3m
2016 Paul Pogba        France  Juventus      Man Utd     89.0m
2017 Neymar            Brazil  Barcelona     PSG        200.6m

($1 = 0.8425 euros)
(1 British pound = 1.1068 euros)

 (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.