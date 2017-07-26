FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Turkey part ways with national soccer coach Terim - football federation
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 26, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 9 days ago

Soccer-Turkey part ways with national soccer coach Terim - football federation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 26 (Reuters) - Turkey national soccer team coach Fatih Terim has left his job two weeks after he was involved in a brawl in a west coast holiday town, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old former Fiorentina, AC Milan and Galatasaray boss, was seen in television footage fighting with a restaurant owner. Turkish media said he and his sons-in-law left five men injured after the incident.

"Some non-football issues have been wearing out our football director Fatih Terim and the management of Turkish football federation," TFF said on Wednesday.

"The two sides agreed that it would be more healthy for both parties to part ways," it added. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)

