2 days ago
Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
#World Football
August 11, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday 
Friday, August 11   
Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Bursaspor 0  
   Standings            P W D L F A Pts 
1  Istanbul Basaksehir  1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
-------------------------
   Akhisar Belediyespor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Alanyaspor           0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Antalyaspor          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Konyaspor            0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Besiktas             0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Yeni Malatyaspor     0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Fenerbahce           0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Galatasaray          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Genclerbirligi       0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Goeztepe             0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Karabuekspor         0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Kasimpasa            0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Kayserispor          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Osmanlispor          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Sivasspor            0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Trabzonspor          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
-------------------------
18 Bursaspor            1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
1:  Champions League / EC I 
18: Relegation              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                       
Saturday, August 12  
Akhisar Belediyespor v Sivasspor   (1700)  
Genclerbirligi       v Karabukspor (1700)  
Alanyaspor           v Kasimpasa   (1845)  
Goztepe              v Fenerbahce  (1845)  
Sunday, August 13    
Yeni Malatyaspor     v Osmanlispor (1700)  
Trabzonspor          v Konyaspor   (1700)  
Besiktas             v Antalyaspor (1845)  
Monday, August 14    
Galatasaray          v Kayserispor (1845)

0 : 0
