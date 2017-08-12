UPDATE 1-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 12 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Sivasspor 0 Alanyaspor 1 Kasimpasa 3 Genclerbirligi 1 Karabukspor 1 Goztepe 2 Fenerbahce 2 Friday, August 11 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Bursaspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Kasimpasa 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 ------------------------- 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 4 Fenerbahce 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 4 Goeztepe 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 ------------------------- 6 Genclerbirligi 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 6 Karabuekspor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Antalyaspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Konyaspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Besiktas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yeni Malatyaspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Galatasaray 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kayserispor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Osmanlispor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trabzonspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ------------------------- 16 Bursaspor 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 16 Sivasspor 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 18 Alanyaspor 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2-3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League preliminary round 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 13 Yeni Malatyaspor v Osmanlispor (1700) Trabzonspor v Konyaspor (1700) Besiktas v Antalyaspor (1845) Monday, August 14 Galatasaray v Kayserispor (1845)