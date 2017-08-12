FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK employers see measly pay growth ahead
UK employers see measly pay growth ahead
UK employers see measly pay growth ahead
UK employers see measly pay growth ahead
UK employers see measly pay growth ahead
UK employers see measly pay growth ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
August 12, 2017 / 6:57 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 12  
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Sivasspor   0  
Alanyaspor           1 Kasimpasa   3  
Genclerbirligi       1 Karabukspor 1  
Goztepe              2 Fenerbahce  2  
Friday, August 11    
Istanbul Basaksehir  1 Bursaspor   0  
   Standings            P W D L F A Pts 
1  Kasimpasa            1 1 0 0 3 1 3   
-------------------------
2  Akhisar Belediyespor 1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
2  Istanbul Basaksehir  1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
-------------------------
4  Fenerbahce           1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
4  Goeztepe             1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
-------------------------
6  Genclerbirligi       1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
6  Karabuekspor         1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
   Antalyaspor          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Konyaspor            0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Besiktas             0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Yeni Malatyaspor     0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Galatasaray          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Kayserispor          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Osmanlispor          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Trabzonspor          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
-------------------------
16 Bursaspor            1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
16 Sivasspor            1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
18 Alanyaspor           1 0 0 1 1 3 0   
1:     Champions League / EC I            
2-3:   Champions League preliminary round 
4-5:   Europa League preliminary round    
16-18: Relegation                         
Next Fixtures (GMT):                       
Sunday, August 13    
Yeni Malatyaspor     v Osmanlispor (1700)  
Trabzonspor          v Konyaspor   (1700)  
Besiktas             v Antalyaspor (1845)  
Monday, August 14    
Galatasaray          v Kayserispor (1845)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.