11 hours ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
August 13, 2017 / 7:05 PM / 11 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 13    
Besiktas             2 Antalyaspor 0  
Yeni Malatyaspor     3 Osmanlispor 1  
Trabzonspor          2 Konyaspor   1  
Saturday, August 12  
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Sivasspor   0  
Alanyaspor           1 Kasimpasa   3  
Genclerbirligi       1 Karabukspor 1  
Goztepe              2 Fenerbahce  2  
Friday, August 11    
Istanbul Basaksehir  1 Bursaspor   0  
   Standings            P W D L F A Pts 
1  Yeni Malatyaspor     1 1 0 0 3 1 3   
1  Kasimpasa            1 1 0 0 3 1 3   
-------------------------
3  Besiktas             1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
4  Trabzonspor          1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
-------------------------
5  Akhisar Belediyespor 1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
5  Istanbul Basaksehir  1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
-------------------------
7  Fenerbahce           1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
7  Goeztepe             1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
9  Genclerbirligi       1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
9  Karabuekspor         1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
   Galatasaray          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Kayserispor          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
13 Konyaspor            1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
14 Bursaspor            1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
14 Sivasspor            1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
-------------------------
16 Alanyaspor           1 0 0 1 1 3 0   
16 Osmanlispor          1 0 0 1 1 3 0   
18 Antalyaspor          1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
1-2:   Champions League / EC I                 
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5-6:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                       
Monday, August 14    
Galatasaray          v Kayserispor (1845)

