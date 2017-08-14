Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, August 14 Galatasaray 4 Kayserispor 1 Sunday, August 13 Besiktas 2 Antalyaspor 0 Yeni Malatyaspor 3 Osmanlispor 1 Trabzonspor 2 Konyaspor 1 Saturday, August 12 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Sivasspor 0 Alanyaspor 1 Kasimpasa 3 Genclerbirligi 1 Karabukspor 1 Goztepe 2 Fenerbahce 2 Friday, August 11 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Bursaspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 ------------------------- 2 Yeni Malatyaspor 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Kasimpasa 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 ------------------------- 4 Besiktas 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 5 Trabzonspor 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 6 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 8 Fenerbahce 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 8 Goeztepe 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 10 Genclerbirligi 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Karabuekspor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 12 Konyaspor 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 13 Bursaspor 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 13 Sivasspor 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 15 Alanyaspor 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 15 Osmanlispor 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 ------------------------- 17 Antalyaspor 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 18 Kayserispor 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2-3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 17-18: Relegation