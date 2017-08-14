FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
August 14, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 6 hours ago

Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, August 14    
Galatasaray          4 Kayserispor 1  
Sunday, August 13    
Besiktas             2 Antalyaspor 0  
Yeni Malatyaspor     3 Osmanlispor 1  
Trabzonspor          2 Konyaspor   1  
Saturday, August 12  
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Sivasspor   0  
Alanyaspor           1 Kasimpasa   3  
Genclerbirligi       1 Karabukspor 1  
Goztepe              2 Fenerbahce  2  
Friday, August 11    
Istanbul Basaksehir  1 Bursaspor   0  
   Standings            P W D L F A Pts 
1  Galatasaray          1 1 0 0 4 1 3   
-------------------------
2  Yeni Malatyaspor     1 1 0 0 3 1 3   
2  Kasimpasa            1 1 0 0 3 1 3   
-------------------------
4  Besiktas             1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
-------------------------
5  Trabzonspor          1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
-------------------------
6  Akhisar Belediyespor 1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
6  Istanbul Basaksehir  1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
8  Fenerbahce           1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
8  Goeztepe             1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
10 Genclerbirligi       1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
10 Karabuekspor         1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
12 Konyaspor            1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
13 Bursaspor            1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
13 Sivasspor            1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
15 Alanyaspor           1 0 0 1 1 3 0   
15 Osmanlispor          1 0 0 1 1 3 0   
-------------------------
17 Antalyaspor          1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
18 Kayserispor          1 0 0 1 1 4 0   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2-3:   Champions League preliminary round      
4:     Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
17-18: Relegation

