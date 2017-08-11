Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, August 11 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Bursaspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- Akhisar Belediyespor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alanyaspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Antalyaspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Konyaspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Besiktas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yeni Malatyaspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fenerbahce 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Galatasaray 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Genclerbirligi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Goeztepe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Karabuekspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kasimpasa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kayserispor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Osmanlispor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sivasspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trabzonspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ------------------------- 18 Bursaspor 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1: Champions League / EC I 18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 12 Akhisar Belediyespor v Sivasspor (1700) Genclerbirligi v Karabukspor (1700) Alanyaspor v Kasimpasa (1845) Goztepe v Fenerbahce (1845) Sunday, August 13 Yeni Malatyaspor v Osmanlispor (1700) Trabzonspor v Konyaspor (1700) Besiktas v Antalyaspor (1845) Monday, August 14 Galatasaray v Kayserispor (1845)