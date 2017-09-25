FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
#World Football
September 25, 2017 / 6:57 PM / 23 days ago

Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, September 25
Antalyaspor    3 Osmanlispor         0  
Sunday, September 24
Bursaspor      1 Galatasaray         2  
Karabukspor    2 Yeni Malatyaspor    4  
Kasimpasa      1 Kayserispor         1  
Sivasspor      2 Goztepe             3  
Saturday, September 23
Konyaspor      2 Akhisarspor         0  
Fenerbahce     2 Besiktas            1  
Genclerbirligi 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 0  
Friday, September 22
Trabzonspor    3 Alanyaspor          4  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         6 5 1 0 15 4  16  
-------------------------
2  Besiktas            6 4 1 1 10 5  13  
-------------------------
3  Goeztepe            6 4 1 1 13 9  13  
4  Fenerbahce          6 3 2 1 14 10 11  
-------------------------
5  Kayserispor         6 3 2 1 9  7  11  
-------------------------
6  Istanbul Basaksehir 6 3 1 2 9  9  10  
7  Akhisarspor         6 3 1 2 7  9  10  
8  Bursaspor           6 3 0 3 12 9  9   
9  Trabzonspor         6 2 2 2 14 13 8   
10 Kasimpasa           6 2 2 2 10 10 8   
11 Yeni Malatyaspor    6 2 1 3 12 13 7   
12 Alanyaspor          6 2 1 3 11 14 7   
13 Antalyaspor         6 1 3 2 7  8  6   
13 Konyaspor           6 2 0 4 7  8  6   
15 Sivasspor           6 2 0 4 8  11 6   
-------------------------
16 Karabuekspor        6 1 2 3 8  10 5   
17 Genclerbirligi      6 1 1 4 6  12 4   
18 Osmanlispor         6 0 1 5 6  17 1   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation

