Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Sept 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, September 29 Akhisarspor 1 Fenerbahce 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 6 5 1 0 15 4 16 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 6 4 1 1 10 5 13 ------------------------- 3 Goeztepe 6 4 1 1 13 9 13 4 Akhisarspor 7 4 1 2 8 9 13 ------------------------- 5 Fenerbahce 7 3 2 2 14 11 11 ------------------------- 6 Kayserispor 6 3 2 1 9 7 11 7 Istanbul Basaksehir 6 3 1 2 9 9 10 8 Bursaspor 6 3 0 3 12 9 9 9 Trabzonspor 6 2 2 2 14 13 8 10 Kasimpasa 6 2 2 2 10 10 8 11 Yeni Malatyaspor 6 2 1 3 12 13 7 12 Alanyaspor 6 2 1 3 11 14 7 13 Antalyaspor 6 1 3 2 7 8 6 13 Konyaspor 6 2 0 4 7 8 6 15 Sivasspor 6 2 0 4 8 11 6 ------------------------- 16 Karabuekspor 6 1 2 3 8 10 5 17 Genclerbirligi 6 1 1 4 6 12 4 18 Osmanlispor 6 0 1 5 6 17 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 30 Osmanlispor v Kasimpasa (1100) Sivasspor v Antalyaspor (1100) Kayserispor v Bursaspor (1330) Galatasaray v Karabukspor (1630) Sunday, October 1 Yeni Malatyaspor v Konyaspor (1100) Alanyaspor v Genclerbirligi (1330) Besiktas v Trabzonspor (1630) Goztepe v Istanbul Basaksehir (1630)