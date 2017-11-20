FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
November 20, 2017 / 6:59 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, November 20 
Karabukspor         0 Kasimpasa        2  
Sunday, November 19 
Alanyaspor          1 Yeni Malatyaspor 0  
Fenerbahce          4 Sivasspor        1  
Genclerbirligi      1 Kayserispor      2  
Trabzonspor         4 Osmanlispor      3  
Saturday, November 18
Konyaspor           1 Antalyaspor      1  
Bursaspor           0 Goztepe          0  
Istanbul Basaksehir 5 Galatasaray      1  
Friday, November 17 
Besiktas            0 Akhisarspor      0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         12 8 2 2 27 14 26  
-------------------------
2  Istanbul Basaksehir 12 8 2 2 23 14 26  
-------------------------
3  Besiktas            12 6 4 2 19 12 22  
4  Kayserispor         12 6 4 2 19 14 22  
-------------------------
5  Fenerbahce          12 5 5 2 25 17 20  
-------------------------
6  Sivasspor           12 6 1 5 18 19 19  
7  Bursaspor           12 5 3 4 22 15 18  
8  Goztepe             12 5 3 4 22 21 18  
9  Akhisarspor         12 5 3 4 18 19 18  
10 Alanyaspor          12 5 2 5 25 22 17  
11 Trabzonspor         12 4 4 4 23 26 16  
12 Kasimpasa           12 4 3 5 20 21 15  
13 Yeni Malatyaspor    12 4 2 6 16 20 14  
14 Antalyaspor         12 3 4 5 14 21 13  
15 Konyaspor           12 3 2 7 12 16 11  
-------------------------
16 Osmanlispor         12 2 2 8 17 26 8   
17 Karabukspor         12 2 2 8 12 21 8   
18 Genclerbirligi      12 2 2 8 14 28 8   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation

