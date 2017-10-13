Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, October 13 Genclerbirligi 2 Besiktas 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 7 6 1 0 18 6 19 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 8 4 2 2 13 9 14 ------------------------- 3 Kayserispor 7 4 2 1 12 8 14 4 Goeztepe 7 4 1 2 14 11 13 ------------------------- 5 Istanbul Basaksehir 7 4 1 2 11 10 13 ------------------------- 6 Akhisarspor 7 4 1 2 8 9 13 7 Fenerbahce 7 3 2 2 14 11 11 8 Alanyaspor 7 3 1 3 15 15 10 9 Trabzonspor 7 2 3 2 16 15 9 10 Bursaspor 7 3 0 4 13 12 9 11 Sivasspor 7 3 0 4 11 12 9 12 Yeni Malatyaspor 7 2 2 3 13 14 8 13 Kasimpasa 7 2 2 3 10 13 8 14 Konyaspor 7 2 1 4 8 9 7 15 Genclerbirligi 8 2 1 5 9 17 7 ------------------------- 16 Antalyaspor 7 1 3 3 8 11 6 17 Karabuekspor 7 1 2 4 10 13 5 18 Osmanlispor 7 1 1 5 9 17 4 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 14 Karabukspor v Kayserispor (1100) Antalyaspor v Goztepe (1330) Istanbul Basaksehir v Alanyaspor (1330) Konyaspor v Galatasaray (1630) Sunday, October 15 Kasimpasa v Sivasspor (1100) Trabzonspor v Akhisarspor (1330) Fenerbahce v Yeni Malatyaspor (1630) Monday, October 16 Bursaspor v Osmanlispor (1700)