Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
October 13, 2017 / 6:59 PM / 8 days ago

Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday 
Friday, October 13
Genclerbirligi 2 Besiktas 1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         7 6 1 0 18 6  19  
-------------------------
2  Besiktas            8 4 2 2 13 9  14  
-------------------------
3  Kayserispor         7 4 2 1 12 8  14  
4  Goeztepe            7 4 1 2 14 11 13  
-------------------------
5  Istanbul Basaksehir 7 4 1 2 11 10 13  
-------------------------
6  Akhisarspor         7 4 1 2 8  9  13  
7  Fenerbahce          7 3 2 2 14 11 11  
8  Alanyaspor          7 3 1 3 15 15 10  
9  Trabzonspor         7 2 3 2 16 15 9   
10 Bursaspor           7 3 0 4 13 12 9   
11 Sivasspor           7 3 0 4 11 12 9   
12 Yeni Malatyaspor    7 2 2 3 13 14 8   
13 Kasimpasa           7 2 2 3 10 13 8   
14 Konyaspor           7 2 1 4 8  9  7   
15 Genclerbirligi      8 2 1 5 9  17 7   
-------------------------
16 Antalyaspor         7 1 3 3 8  11 6   
17 Karabuekspor        7 1 2 4 10 13 5   
18 Osmanlispor         7 1 1 5 9  17 4   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Saturday, October 14 
Karabukspor          v Kayserispor      (1100)  
Antalyaspor          v Goztepe          (1330)  
Istanbul Basaksehir  v Alanyaspor       (1330)  
Konyaspor            v Galatasaray      (1630)  
Sunday, October 15   
Kasimpasa            v Sivasspor        (1100)  
Trabzonspor          v Akhisarspor      (1330)  
Fenerbahce           v Yeni Malatyaspor (1630)  
Monday, October 16   
Bursaspor            v Osmanlispor      (1700)

