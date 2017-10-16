Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, October 16 Bursaspor 3 Osmanlispor 1 Sunday, October 15 Fenerbahce 3 Yeni Malatyaspor 1 Kasimpasa 2 Sivasspor 3 Trabzonspor 1 Akhisarspor 6 Saturday, October 14 Antalyaspor 1 Goztepe 3 Konyaspor 0 Galatasaray 2 Karabukspor 1 Kayserispor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Alanyaspor 1 Friday, October 13 Genclerbirligi 2 Besiktas 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 8 7 1 0 20 6 22 ------------------------- 2 Goeztepe 8 5 1 2 17 12 16 ------------------------- 3 Akhisarspor 8 5 1 2 14 10 16 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 8 5 1 2 13 11 16 ------------------------- 5 Fenerbahce 8 4 2 2 17 12 14 ------------------------- 6 Besiktas 8 4 2 2 13 9 14 7 Kayserispor 8 4 2 2 12 9 14 8 Bursaspor 8 4 0 4 16 13 12 9 Sivasspor 8 4 0 4 14 14 12 10 Alanyaspor 8 3 1 4 16 17 10 11 Trabzonspor 8 2 3 3 17 21 9 12 Karabuekspor 8 2 2 4 11 13 8 13 Yeni Malatyaspor 8 2 2 4 14 17 8 14 Kasimpasa 8 2 2 4 12 16 8 15 Konyaspor 8 2 1 5 8 11 7 ------------------------- 16 Genclerbirligi 8 2 1 5 9 17 7 17 Antalyaspor 8 1 3 4 9 14 6 18 Osmanlispor 8 1 1 6 10 20 4 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation