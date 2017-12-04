FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
Technology
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
Sport
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
The battle against Islamic State
wider image
The battle against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 4, 2017 / 7:04 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, December 4  
Alanyaspor          1 Kayserispor      2  
Trabzonspor         3 Antalyaspor      0  
Sunday, December 3  
Konyaspor           0 Bursaspor        3  
Fenerbahce          4 Kasimpasa        2  
Genclerbirligi      4 Sivasspor        0  
Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Osmanlispor      0  
Saturday, December 2
Besiktas            3 Galatasaray      0  
Karabukspor         0 Goztepe          1  
Akhisarspor         0 Yeni Malatyaspor 0  
   Standings           P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Istanbul Basaksehir 14 9 3 2  25 15 30  
-------------------------
2  Galatasaray         14 9 2 3  29 17 29  
-------------------------
3  Fenerbahce          14 7 5 2  30 19 26  
4  Besiktas            14 7 5 2  22 12 26  
-------------------------
5  Kayserispor         14 7 5 2  22 16 26  
-------------------------
6  Bursaspor           14 7 3 4  27 16 24  
7  Goztepe             14 7 3 4  25 21 24  
8  Trabzonspor         14 6 4 4  28 27 22  
9  Akhisarspor         14 5 4 5  18 21 19  
10 Sivasspor           14 6 1 7  19 25 19  
11 Kasimpasa           14 5 3 6  24 26 18  
12 Alanyaspor          14 5 2 7  26 26 17  
13 Yeni Malatyaspor    14 4 4 6  16 20 16  
14 Antalyaspor         14 3 4 7  14 25 13  
15 Osmanlispor         14 3 2 9  19 27 11  
-------------------------
16 Konyaspor           14 3 2 9  13 21 11  
17 Genclerbirligi      14 3 2 9  18 30 11  
18 Karabukspor         14 2 2 10 13 24 8   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.