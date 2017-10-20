Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, October 20 Antalyaspor 2 Kasimpasa 1 Goztepe 3 Alanyaspor 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 8 7 1 0 20 6 22 ------------------------- 2 Goeztepe 9 5 2 2 20 15 17 ------------------------- 3 Akhisarspor 8 5 1 2 14 10 16 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 8 5 1 2 13 11 16 ------------------------- 5 Fenerbahce 8 4 2 2 17 12 14 ------------------------- 6 Besiktas 8 4 2 2 13 9 14 7 Kayserispor 8 4 2 2 12 9 14 8 Bursaspor 8 4 0 4 16 13 12 9 Sivasspor 8 4 0 4 14 14 12 10 Alanyaspor 9 3 2 4 19 20 11 11 Trabzonspor 8 2 3 3 17 21 9 12 Antalyaspor 9 2 3 4 11 15 9 13 Karabuekspor 8 2 2 4 11 13 8 14 Yeni Malatyaspor 8 2 2 4 14 17 8 15 Kasimpasa 9 2 2 5 13 18 8 ------------------------- 16 Konyaspor 8 2 1 5 8 11 7 17 Genclerbirligi 8 2 1 5 9 17 7 18 Osmanlispor 8 1 1 6 10 20 4 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 21 Osmanlispor v Karabukspor (1100) Akhisarspor v Genclerbirligi (1330) Yeni Malatyaspor v Trabzonspor (1630) Sunday, October 22 Sivasspor v Bursaspor (1100) Kayserispor v Konyaspor (1330) Galatasaray v Fenerbahce (1630) Monday, October 23 Besiktas v Istanbul Basaksehir (1700)