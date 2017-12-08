Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, December 8 Bursaspor 0 Fenerbahce 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 14 9 3 2 25 15 30 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 15 8 5 2 31 19 29 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 14 9 2 3 29 17 29 4 Besiktas 14 7 5 2 22 12 26 ------------------------- 5 Kayserispor 14 7 5 2 22 16 26 ------------------------- 6 Bursaspor 15 7 3 5 27 17 24 7 Goztepe 14 7 3 4 25 21 24 8 Trabzonspor 14 6 4 4 28 27 22 9 Akhisarspor 14 5 4 5 18 21 19 10 Sivasspor 14 6 1 7 19 25 19 11 Kasimpasa 14 5 3 6 24 26 18 12 Alanyaspor 14 5 2 7 26 26 17 13 Yeni Malatyaspor 14 4 4 6 16 20 16 14 Antalyaspor 14 3 4 7 14 25 13 15 Osmanlispor 14 3 2 9 19 27 11 ------------------------- 16 Konyaspor 14 3 2 9 13 21 11 17 Genclerbirligi 14 3 2 9 18 30 11 18 Karabukspor 14 2 2 10 13 24 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 9 Yeni Malatyaspor v Goztepe (1100) Kasimpasa v Trabzonspor (1100) Antalyaspor v Genclerbirligi (1330) Galatasaray v Akhisarspor (1630) Sunday, December 10 Osmanlispor v Alanyaspor (1100) Sivasspor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1330) Kayserispor v Besiktas (1630) Monday, December 11 Konyaspor v Karabukspor (1700)