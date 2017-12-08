FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
December 8, 2017 / 7:04 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday 
Friday, December 8
Bursaspor 0 Fenerbahce 1  
   Standings           P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Istanbul Basaksehir 14 9 3 2  25 15 30  
-------------------------
2  Fenerbahce          15 8 5 2  31 19 29  
-------------------------
3  Galatasaray         14 9 2 3  29 17 29  
4  Besiktas            14 7 5 2  22 12 26  
-------------------------
5  Kayserispor         14 7 5 2  22 16 26  
-------------------------
6  Bursaspor           15 7 3 5  27 17 24  
7  Goztepe             14 7 3 4  25 21 24  
8  Trabzonspor         14 6 4 4  28 27 22  
9  Akhisarspor         14 5 4 5  18 21 19  
10 Sivasspor           14 6 1 7  19 25 19  
11 Kasimpasa           14 5 3 6  24 26 18  
12 Alanyaspor          14 5 2 7  26 26 17  
13 Yeni Malatyaspor    14 4 4 6  16 20 16  
14 Antalyaspor         14 3 4 7  14 25 13  
15 Osmanlispor         14 3 2 9  19 27 11  
-------------------------
16 Konyaspor           14 3 2 9  13 21 11  
17 Genclerbirligi      14 3 2 9  18 30 11  
18 Karabukspor         14 2 2 10 13 24 8   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, December 9 
Yeni Malatyaspor     v Goztepe             (1100)  
Kasimpasa            v Trabzonspor         (1100)  
Antalyaspor          v Genclerbirligi      (1330)  
Galatasaray          v Akhisarspor         (1630)  
Sunday, December 10  
Osmanlispor          v Alanyaspor          (1100)  
Sivasspor            v Istanbul Basaksehir (1330)  
Kayserispor          v Besiktas            (1630)  
Monday, December 11  
Konyaspor            v Karabukspor         (1700)

