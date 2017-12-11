FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
#World Football
December 11, 2017 / 6:54 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, December 11
Konyaspor        2 Karabukspor         0  
Sunday, December 10
Kayserispor      1 Besiktas            1  
Osmanlispor      3 Alanyaspor          0  
Sivasspor        1 Istanbul Basaksehir 0  
Saturday, December 9
Antalyaspor      1 Genclerbirligi      1  
Yeni Malatyaspor 2 Goztepe             3  
Galatasaray      4 Akhisarspor         2  
Kasimpasa        0 Trabzonspor         3  
Friday, December 8
Bursaspor        0 Fenerbahce          1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         15 10 2 3  33 19 32  
-------------------------
2  Istanbul Basaksehir 15 9  3 3  25 16 30  
-------------------------
3  Fenerbahce          15 8  5 2  31 19 29  
4  Besiktas            15 7  6 2  23 13 27  
-------------------------
5  Kayserispor         15 7  6 2  23 17 27  
-------------------------
6  Goztepe             15 8  3 4  28 23 27  
7  Trabzonspor         15 7  4 4  31 27 25  
8  Bursaspor           15 7  3 5  27 17 24  
9  Sivasspor           15 7  1 7  20 25 22  
10 Akhisarspor         15 5  4 6  20 25 19  
11 Kasimpasa           15 5  3 7  24 29 18  
12 Alanyaspor          15 5  2 8  26 29 17  
13 Yeni Malatyaspor    15 4  4 7  18 23 16  
14 Osmanlispor         15 4  2 9  22 27 14  
15 Konyaspor           15 4  2 9  15 21 14  
-------------------------
16 Antalyaspor         15 3  5 7  15 26 14  
17 Genclerbirligi      15 3  3 9  19 31 12  
18 Karabukspor         15 2  2 11 13 26 8   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation

