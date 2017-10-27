FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
#World Football
October 27, 2017 / 6:58 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday 
Friday, October 27
Kasimpasa 3 Goztepe 1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         9  7 2 0 20 6  23  
-------------------------
2  Akhisarspor         9  5 2 2 17 13 17  
-------------------------
3  Kayserispor         9  5 2 2 14 10 17  
4  Goeztepe            10 5 2 3 21 18 17  
-------------------------
5  Istanbul Basaksehir 9  5 2 2 14 12 17  
-------------------------
6  Fenerbahce          9  4 3 2 17 12 15  
7  Besiktas            9  4 3 2 14 10 15  
8  Bursaspor           9  4 1 4 16 13 13  
9  Sivasspor           9  4 1 4 14 14 13  
10 Alanyaspor          9  3 2 4 19 20 11  
11 Yeni Malatyaspor    9  3 2 4 15 17 11  
12 Kasimpasa           10 3 2 5 16 19 11  
13 Antalyaspor         9  2 3 4 11 15 9   
14 Trabzonspor         9  2 3 4 17 22 9   
15 Karabuekspor        9  2 2 5 11 16 8   
-------------------------
16 Genclerbirligi      9  2 2 5 12 20 8   
17 Konyaspor           9  2 1 6 9  13 7   
18 Osmanlispor         9  2 1 6 13 20 7   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Saturday, October 28 
Genclerbirligi       v Yeni Malatyaspor (1100)  
Istanbul Basaksehir  v Akhisarspor      (1330)  
Alanyaspor           v Besiktas         (1630)  
Sunday, October 29   
Konyaspor            v Osmanlispor      (1100)  
Karabukspor          v Sivasspor        (1100)  
Bursaspor            v Antalyaspor      (1330)  
Trabzonspor          v Galatasaray      (1630)  
Monday, October 30   
Fenerbahce           v Kayserispor      (1700)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
