Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Sept 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, September 15 Kayserispor 2 Antalyaspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 4 3 1 0 11 3 10 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 4 3 1 0 7 3 10 ------------------------- 3 Kayserispor 5 3 1 1 8 6 10 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 4 3 0 1 7 6 9 ------------------------- 5 Kasimpasa 4 2 1 1 9 7 7 5 Trabzonspor 4 2 1 1 9 7 7 ------------------------- 7 Goeztepe 4 2 1 1 7 5 7 8 Teleset Mobilya Akhisarspor 4 2 1 1 5 6 7 9 Bursaspor 4 2 0 2 7 5 6 10 Karabuekspor 4 1 2 1 5 4 5 11 Fenerbahce 4 1 2 1 8 8 5 12 Alanyaspor 4 1 1 2 6 7 4 12 Yeni Malatyaspor 4 1 1 2 6 7 4 14 Konyaspor 4 1 0 3 5 6 3 15 Antalyaspor 5 0 3 2 4 8 3 ------------------------- 16 Sivasspor 4 1 0 3 2 6 3 17 Osmanlispor 4 0 1 3 4 10 1 18 Genclerbirligi 4 0 1 3 3 9 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 16 Yeni Malatyaspor v Bursaspor (1400) Galatasaray v Kasimpasa (1700) Teleset Mobilya Akhisarspor v Karabukspor (1700) Sunday, September 17 Istanbul Basaksehir v Trabzonspor (1400) Osmanlispor v Sivasspor (1400) Alanyaspor v Fenerbahce (1700) Goztepe v Genclerbirligi (1700) Monday, September 18 Besiktas v Konyaspor (1700)