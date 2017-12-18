FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
#World Football
December 18, 2017 / 7:00 PM / Updated a day ago

Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, December 18 
Fenerbahce          2 Karabukspor 0  
Goztepe             1 Konyaspor   0  
Sunday, December 17 
Besiktas            5 Osmanlispor 1  
Yeni Malatyaspor    2 Galatasaray 1  
Istanbul Basaksehir 4 Antalyaspor 1  
Akhisarspor         0 Kayserispor 2  
Saturday, December 16
Alanyaspor          1 Sivasspor   1  
Genclerbirligi      0 Kasimpasa   0  
Trabzonspor         1 Bursaspor   0  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Istanbul Basaksehir 16 10 3 3  29 17 33  
-------------------------
2  Fenerbahce          16 9  5 2  33 19 32  
-------------------------
3  Galatasaray         16 10 2 4  34 21 32  
4  Besiktas            16 8  6 2  28 14 30  
-------------------------
5  Kayserispor         16 8  6 2  25 17 30  
-------------------------
6  Goztepe             16 9  3 4  29 23 30  
7  Trabzonspor         16 8  4 4  32 27 28  
8  Bursaspor           16 7  3 6  27 18 24  
9  Sivasspor           16 7  2 7  21 26 23  
10 Yeni Malatyaspor    16 5  4 7  20 24 19  
11 Kasimpasa           16 5  4 7  24 29 19  
12 Akhisarspor         16 5  4 7  20 27 19  
13 Alanyaspor          16 5  3 8  27 30 18  
14 Konyaspor           16 4  2 10 15 22 14  
15 Osmanlispor         16 4  2 10 23 32 14  
-------------------------
16 Antalyaspor         16 3  5 8  16 30 14  
17 Genclerbirligi      16 3  4 9  19 31 13  
18 Karabukspor         16 2  2 12 13 28 8   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
