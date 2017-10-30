FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
Sport
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
October 30, 2017 / 7:05 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, October 30  
Fenerbahce          3 Kayserispor      3  
Sunday, October 29  
Konyaspor           1 Osmanlispor      0  
Bursaspor           4 Antalyaspor      0  
Karabukspor         0 Sivasspor        1  
Trabzonspor         2 Galatasaray      1  
Saturday, October 28
Alanyaspor          1 Besiktas         2  
Genclerbirligi      0 Yeni Malatyaspor 1  
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Akhisarspor      1  
Friday, October 27  
Kasimpasa           3 Goztepe          1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         10 7 2 1 21 8  23  
-------------------------
2  Istanbul Basaksehir 10 6 2 2 16 13 20  
-------------------------
3  Besiktas            10 5 3 2 16 11 18  
4  Kayserispor         10 5 3 2 17 13 18  
-------------------------
5  Goeztepe            10 5 2 3 21 18 17  
-------------------------
6  Akhisarspor         10 5 2 3 18 15 17  
7  Bursaspor           10 5 1 4 20 13 16  
8  Fenerbahce          10 4 4 2 20 15 16  
9  Sivasspor           10 5 1 4 15 14 16  
10 Yeni Malatyaspor    10 4 2 4 16 17 14  
11 Trabzonspor         10 3 3 4 19 23 12  
12 Alanyaspor          10 3 2 5 20 22 11  
13 Kasimpasa           10 3 2 5 16 19 11  
14 Konyaspor           10 3 1 6 10 13 10  
15 Antalyaspor         10 2 3 5 11 19 9   
-------------------------
16 Karabuekspor        10 2 2 6 11 17 8   
17 Genclerbirligi      10 2 2 6 12 21 8   
18 Osmanlispor         10 2 1 7 13 21 7   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.