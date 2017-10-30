Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, October 30 Fenerbahce 3 Kayserispor 3 Sunday, October 29 Konyaspor 1 Osmanlispor 0 Bursaspor 4 Antalyaspor 0 Karabukspor 0 Sivasspor 1 Trabzonspor 2 Galatasaray 1 Saturday, October 28 Alanyaspor 1 Besiktas 2 Genclerbirligi 0 Yeni Malatyaspor 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Akhisarspor 1 Friday, October 27 Kasimpasa 3 Goztepe 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 10 7 2 1 21 8 23 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 10 6 2 2 16 13 20 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 10 5 3 2 16 11 18 4 Kayserispor 10 5 3 2 17 13 18 ------------------------- 5 Goeztepe 10 5 2 3 21 18 17 ------------------------- 6 Akhisarspor 10 5 2 3 18 15 17 7 Bursaspor 10 5 1 4 20 13 16 8 Fenerbahce 10 4 4 2 20 15 16 9 Sivasspor 10 5 1 4 15 14 16 10 Yeni Malatyaspor 10 4 2 4 16 17 14 11 Trabzonspor 10 3 3 4 19 23 12 12 Alanyaspor 10 3 2 5 20 22 11 13 Kasimpasa 10 3 2 5 16 19 11 14 Konyaspor 10 3 1 6 10 13 10 15 Antalyaspor 10 2 3 5 11 19 9 ------------------------- 16 Karabuekspor 10 2 2 6 11 17 8 17 Genclerbirligi 10 2 2 6 12 21 8 18 Osmanlispor 10 2 1 7 13 21 7 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation