Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
#World Football
November 3, 2017 / 6:56 PM / in 16 hours

Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday 
Friday, November 3
Galatasaray 5 Genclerbirligi 1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         11 8 2 1 26 9  26  
-------------------------
2  Istanbul Basaksehir 10 6 2 2 16 13 20  
-------------------------
3  Besiktas            10 5 3 2 16 11 18  
4  Kayserispor         10 5 3 2 17 13 18  
-------------------------
5  Goeztepe            10 5 2 3 21 18 17  
-------------------------
6  Akhisarspor         10 5 2 3 18 15 17  
7  Bursaspor           10 5 1 4 20 13 16  
8  Fenerbahce          10 4 4 2 20 15 16  
9  Sivasspor           10 5 1 4 15 14 16  
10 Yeni Malatyaspor    10 4 2 4 16 17 14  
11 Trabzonspor         10 3 3 4 19 23 12  
12 Alanyaspor          10 3 2 5 20 22 11  
13 Kasimpasa           10 3 2 5 16 19 11  
14 Konyaspor           10 3 1 6 10 13 10  
15 Antalyaspor         10 2 3 5 11 19 9   
-------------------------
16 Karabuekspor        10 2 2 6 11 17 8   
17 Genclerbirligi      11 2 2 7 13 26 8   
18 Osmanlispor         10 2 1 7 13 21 7   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Saturday, November 4 
Kasimpasa            v Bursaspor           (1100)  
Kayserispor          v Trabzonspor         (1100)  
Antalyaspor          v Karabukspor         (1330)  
Osmanlispor          v Fenerbahce          (1630)  
Sunday, November 5   
Akhisarspor          v Alanyaspor          (1100)  
Yeni Malatyaspor     v Istanbul Basaksehir (1330)  
Goztepe              v Besiktas            (1630)  
Sivasspor            v Konyaspor           (1630)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
