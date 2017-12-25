FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
U.S. sanctions North Korean missile experts
U.S. sanctions North Korean missile experts
U.S. sanctions North Korean missile experts
U.S. sanctions North Korean missile experts
U.S. sanctions North Korean missile experts
U.S. sanctions North Korean missile experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 25, 2017 / 6:56 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, December 25
Osmanlispor 3 Akhisarspor         2  
Sunday, December 24
Galatasaray 3 Goztepe             1  
Karabukspor 1 Trabzonspor         1  
Kasimpasa   1 Istanbul Basaksehir 2  
Kayserispor 0 Yeni Malatyaspor    1  
Saturday, December 23
Konyaspor   1 Fenerbahce          1  
Bursaspor   1 Genclerbirligi      1  
Sivasspor   2 Besiktas            1  
Friday, December 22
Antalyaspor 3 Alanyaspor          1  
   Standings           P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Istanbul Basaksehir 17 11 3 3  31 18 36  
-------------------------
2  Galatasaray         17 11 2 4  37 22 35  
-------------------------
3  Fenerbahce          17 9  6 2  34 20 33  
4  Besiktas            17 8  6 3  29 16 30  
-------------------------
5  Kayserispor         17 8  6 3  25 18 30  
-------------------------
6  Goztepe             17 9  3 5  30 26 30  
7  Trabzonspor         17 8  5 4  33 28 29  
8  Sivasspor           17 8  2 7  23 27 26  
9  Bursaspor           17 7  4 6  28 19 25  
10 Yeni Malatyaspor    17 6  4 7  21 24 22  
11 Kasimpasa           17 5  4 8  25 31 19  
12 Akhisarspor         17 5  4 8  22 30 19  
13 Alanyaspor          17 5  3 9  28 33 18  
14 Osmanlispor         17 5  2 10 26 34 17  
15 Antalyaspor         17 4  5 8  19 31 17  
-------------------------
16 Konyaspor           17 4  3 10 16 23 15  
17 Genclerbirligi      17 3  5 9  20 32 14  
18 Karabukspor         17 2  3 12 14 29 9   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.