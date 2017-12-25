Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Dec 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, December 25 Osmanlispor 3 Akhisarspor 2 Sunday, December 24 Galatasaray 3 Goztepe 1 Karabukspor 1 Trabzonspor 1 Kasimpasa 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Kayserispor 0 Yeni Malatyaspor 1 Saturday, December 23 Konyaspor 1 Fenerbahce 1 Bursaspor 1 Genclerbirligi 1 Sivasspor 2 Besiktas 1 Friday, December 22 Antalyaspor 3 Alanyaspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 17 11 3 3 31 18 36 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 17 11 2 4 37 22 35 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 17 9 6 2 34 20 33 4 Besiktas 17 8 6 3 29 16 30 ------------------------- 5 Kayserispor 17 8 6 3 25 18 30 ------------------------- 6 Goztepe 17 9 3 5 30 26 30 7 Trabzonspor 17 8 5 4 33 28 29 8 Sivasspor 17 8 2 7 23 27 26 9 Bursaspor 17 7 4 6 28 19 25 10 Yeni Malatyaspor 17 6 4 7 21 24 22 11 Kasimpasa 17 5 4 8 25 31 19 12 Akhisarspor 17 5 4 8 22 30 19 13 Alanyaspor 17 5 3 9 28 33 18 14 Osmanlispor 17 5 2 10 26 34 17 15 Antalyaspor 17 4 5 8 19 31 17 ------------------------- 16 Konyaspor 17 4 3 10 16 23 15 17 Genclerbirligi 17 3 5 9 20 32 14 18 Karabukspor 17 2 3 12 14 29 9 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation