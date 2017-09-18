FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
September 18, 2017 / 6:59 PM / in a month

Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, September 18
Besiktas            2 Konyaspor      0  
Sunday, September 17
Alanyaspor          1 Fenerbahce     4  
Goztepe             3 Genclerbirligi 2  
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Trabzonspor    2  
Osmanlispor         2 Sivasspor      4  
Saturday, September 16
Yeni Malatyaspor    2 Bursaspor      4  
Galatasaray         2 Kasimpasa      0  
Akhisarspor         2 Karabukspor    1  
Friday, September 15
Kayserispor         2 Antalyaspor    0  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         5 4 1 0 13 3  13  
-------------------------
2  Besiktas            5 4 1 0 9  3  13  
-------------------------
3  Goeztepe            5 3 1 1 10 7  10  
4  Kayserispor         5 3 1 1 8  6  10  
-------------------------
5  Istanbul Basaksehir 5 3 1 1 9  8  10  
-------------------------
6  Akhisarspor         5 3 1 1 7  7  10  
7  Bursaspor           5 3 0 2 11 7  9   
8  Fenerbahce          5 2 2 1 12 9  8   
9  Trabzonspor         5 2 2 1 11 9  8   
10 Kasimpasa           5 2 1 2 9  9  7   
11 Sivasspor           5 2 0 3 6  8  6   
12 Karabuekspor        5 1 2 2 6  6  5   
13 Yeni Malatyaspor    5 1 1 3 8  11 4   
14 Alanyaspor          5 1 1 3 7  11 4   
15 Konyaspor           5 1 0 4 5  8  3   
-------------------------
16 Antalyaspor         5 0 3 2 4  8  3   
17 Genclerbirligi      5 0 1 4 5  12 1   
18 Osmanlispor         5 0 1 4 6  14 1   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation

