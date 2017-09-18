Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, September 18 Besiktas 2 Konyaspor 0 Sunday, September 17 Alanyaspor 1 Fenerbahce 4 Goztepe 3 Genclerbirligi 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Trabzonspor 2 Osmanlispor 2 Sivasspor 4 Saturday, September 16 Yeni Malatyaspor 2 Bursaspor 4 Galatasaray 2 Kasimpasa 0 Akhisarspor 2 Karabukspor 1 Friday, September 15 Kayserispor 2 Antalyaspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 5 4 1 0 13 3 13 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 5 4 1 0 9 3 13 ------------------------- 3 Goeztepe 5 3 1 1 10 7 10 4 Kayserispor 5 3 1 1 8 6 10 ------------------------- 5 Istanbul Basaksehir 5 3 1 1 9 8 10 ------------------------- 6 Akhisarspor 5 3 1 1 7 7 10 7 Bursaspor 5 3 0 2 11 7 9 8 Fenerbahce 5 2 2 1 12 9 8 9 Trabzonspor 5 2 2 1 11 9 8 10 Kasimpasa 5 2 1 2 9 9 7 11 Sivasspor 5 2 0 3 6 8 6 12 Karabuekspor 5 1 2 2 6 6 5 13 Yeni Malatyaspor 5 1 1 3 8 11 4 14 Alanyaspor 5 1 1 3 7 11 4 15 Konyaspor 5 1 0 4 5 8 3 ------------------------- 16 Antalyaspor 5 0 3 2 4 8 3 17 Genclerbirligi 5 0 1 4 5 12 1 18 Osmanlispor 5 0 1 4 6 14 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation