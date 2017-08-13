FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
August 13, 2017 / 7:05 PM / in 2 months

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 13    
Besiktas             2 Antalyaspor 0  
Yeni Malatyaspor     3 Osmanlispor 1  
Trabzonspor          2 Konyaspor   1  
Saturday, August 12  
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Sivasspor   0  
Alanyaspor           1 Kasimpasa   3  
Genclerbirligi       1 Karabukspor 1  
Goztepe              2 Fenerbahce  2  
Friday, August 11    
Istanbul Basaksehir  1 Bursaspor   0  
   Standings            P W D L F A Pts 
1  Yeni Malatyaspor     1 1 0 0 3 1 3   
1  Kasimpasa            1 1 0 0 3 1 3   
-------------------------
3  Besiktas             1 1 0 0 2 0 3   
4  Trabzonspor          1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
-------------------------
5  Akhisar Belediyespor 1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
5  Istanbul Basaksehir  1 1 0 0 1 0 3   
-------------------------
7  Fenerbahce           1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
7  Goeztepe             1 0 1 0 2 2 1   
9  Genclerbirligi       1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
9  Karabuekspor         1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
   Galatasaray          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
   Kayserispor          0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
13 Konyaspor            1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
14 Bursaspor            1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
14 Sivasspor            1 0 0 1 0 1 0   
-------------------------
16 Alanyaspor           1 0 0 1 1 3 0   
16 Osmanlispor          1 0 0 1 1 3 0   
18 Antalyaspor          1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
1-2:   Champions League / EC I                 
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5-6:   Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                       
Monday, August 14    
Galatasaray          v Kayserispor (1845)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.