UPDATE 1-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 13 Besiktas 2 Antalyaspor 0 Yeni Malatyaspor 3 Osmanlispor 1 Trabzonspor 2 Konyaspor 1 Saturday, August 12 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Sivasspor 0 Alanyaspor 1 Kasimpasa 3 Genclerbirligi 1 Karabukspor 1 Goztepe 2 Fenerbahce 2 Friday, August 11 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Bursaspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Yeni Malatyaspor 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 1 Kasimpasa 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 Trabzonspor 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 5 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 7 Fenerbahce 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 7 Goeztepe 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 9 Genclerbirligi 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 9 Karabuekspor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Galatasaray 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kayserispor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Konyaspor 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 14 Bursaspor 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 14 Sivasspor 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 16 Alanyaspor 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 16 Osmanlispor 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 18 Antalyaspor 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 14 Galatasaray v Kayserispor (1845)