UPDATE 1-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 16 Yeni Malatyaspor 2 Bursaspor 4 Galatasaray 2 Kasimpasa 0 Teleset Mobilya Akhisarspor 2 Karabukspor 1 Friday, September 15 Kayserispor 2 Antalyaspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 5 4 1 0 13 3 13 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 4 3 1 0 7 3 10 ------------------------- 3 Kayserispor 5 3 1 1 8 6 10 4 Teleset Mobilya Akhisarspor 5 3 1 1 7 7 10 ------------------------- 5 Bursaspor 5 3 0 2 11 7 9 ------------------------- 6 Istanbul Basaksehir 4 3 0 1 7 6 9 7 Trabzonspor 4 2 1 1 9 7 7 8 Goeztepe 4 2 1 1 7 5 7 9 Kasimpasa 5 2 1 2 9 9 7 10 Fenerbahce 4 1 2 1 8 8 5 11 Karabuekspor 5 1 2 2 6 6 5 12 Alanyaspor 4 1 1 2 6 7 4 13 Yeni Malatyaspor 5 1 1 3 8 11 4 14 Konyaspor 4 1 0 3 5 6 3 15 Antalyaspor 5 0 3 2 4 8 3 ------------------------- 16 Sivasspor 4 1 0 3 2 6 3 17 Osmanlispor 4 0 1 3 4 10 1 18 Genclerbirligi 4 0 1 3 3 9 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 17 Istanbul Basaksehir v Trabzonspor (1400) Osmanlispor v Sivasspor (1400) Alanyaspor v Fenerbahce (1700) Goztepe v Genclerbirligi (1700) Monday, September 18 Besiktas v Konyaspor (1700)