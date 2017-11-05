FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
November 5, 2017 / 12:59 PM / in 13 hours

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 5
Yeni Malatyaspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 2  
Goztepe          1 Besiktas            3  
Sivasspor        2 Konyaspor           1  
Akhisarspor      0 Alanyaspor          4  
Saturday, November 4
Antalyaspor      2 Karabukspor         1  
Kasimpasa        2 Bursaspor           2  
Kayserispor      0 Trabzonspor         0  
Osmanlispor      1 Fenerbahce          1  
Friday, November 3
Galatasaray      5 Genclerbirligi      1  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         11 8 2 1 26 9  26  
-------------------------
2  Istanbul Basaksehir 11 7 2 2 18 13 23  
-------------------------
3  Besiktas            11 6 3 2 19 12 21  
4  Kayserispor         11 5 4 2 17 13 19  
-------------------------
5  Sivasspor           11 6 1 4 17 15 19  
-------------------------
6  Bursaspor           11 5 2 4 22 15 17  
7  Fenerbahce          11 4 5 2 21 16 17  
8  Goeztepe            11 5 2 4 22 21 17  
9  Akhisarspor         11 5 2 4 18 19 17  
10 Alanyaspor          11 4 2 5 24 22 14  
11 Yeni Malatyaspor    11 4 2 5 16 19 14  
12 Trabzonspor         11 3 4 4 19 23 13  
13 Kasimpasa           11 3 3 5 18 21 12  
14 Antalyaspor         11 3 3 5 13 20 12  
15 Konyaspor           11 3 1 7 11 15 10  
-------------------------
16 Karabuekspor        11 2 2 7 12 19 8   
17 Osmanlispor         11 2 2 7 14 22 8   
18 Genclerbirligi      11 2 2 7 13 26 8   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation

