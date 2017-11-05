UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 5 Yeni Malatyaspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Goztepe 1 Besiktas 3 Sivasspor 2 Konyaspor 1 Akhisarspor 0 Alanyaspor 4 Saturday, November 4 Antalyaspor 2 Karabukspor 1 Kasimpasa 2 Bursaspor 2 Kayserispor 0 Trabzonspor 0 Osmanlispor 1 Fenerbahce 1 Friday, November 3 Galatasaray 5 Genclerbirligi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 11 8 2 1 26 9 26 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 11 7 2 2 18 13 23 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 11 6 3 2 19 12 21 4 Kayserispor 11 5 4 2 17 13 19 ------------------------- 5 Sivasspor 11 6 1 4 17 15 19 ------------------------- 6 Bursaspor 11 5 2 4 22 15 17 7 Fenerbahce 11 4 5 2 21 16 17 8 Goeztepe 11 5 2 4 22 21 17 9 Akhisarspor 11 5 2 4 18 19 17 10 Alanyaspor 11 4 2 5 24 22 14 11 Yeni Malatyaspor 11 4 2 5 16 19 14 12 Trabzonspor 11 3 4 4 19 23 13 13 Kasimpasa 11 3 3 5 18 21 12 14 Antalyaspor 11 3 3 5 13 20 12 15 Konyaspor 11 3 1 7 11 15 10 ------------------------- 16 Karabuekspor 11 2 2 7 12 19 8 17 Osmanlispor 11 2 2 7 14 22 8 18 Genclerbirligi 11 2 2 7 13 26 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation