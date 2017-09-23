UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 23 Konyaspor 2 Akhisarspor 0 Fenerbahce 2 Besiktas 1 Genclerbirligi 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Friday, September 22 Trabzonspor 3 Alanyaspor 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 5 4 1 0 13 3 13 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 6 4 1 1 10 5 13 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 6 3 2 1 14 10 11 4 Goeztepe 5 3 1 1 10 7 10 ------------------------- 5 Kayserispor 5 3 1 1 8 6 10 ------------------------- 6 Istanbul Basaksehir 6 3 1 2 9 9 10 7 Akhisarspor 6 3 1 2 7 9 10 8 Bursaspor 5 3 0 2 11 7 9 9 Trabzonspor 6 2 2 2 14 13 8 10 Kasimpasa 5 2 1 2 9 9 7 11 Alanyaspor 6 2 1 3 11 14 7 12 Konyaspor 6 2 0 4 7 8 6 13 Sivasspor 5 2 0 3 6 8 6 14 Karabuekspor 5 1 2 2 6 6 5 15 Yeni Malatyaspor 5 1 1 3 8 11 4 ------------------------- 16 Genclerbirligi 6 1 1 4 6 12 4 17 Antalyaspor 5 0 3 2 4 8 3 18 Osmanlispor 5 0 1 4 6 14 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 24 Karabukspor v Yeni Malatyaspor (1100) Sivasspor v Goztepe (1100) Kasimpasa v Kayserispor (1330) Bursaspor v Galatasaray (1630) Monday, September 25 Antalyaspor v Osmanlispor (1700)