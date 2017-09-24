UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 24 Bursaspor 1 Galatasaray 2 Karabukspor 2 Yeni Malatyaspor 4 Kasimpasa 1 Kayserispor 1 Sivasspor 2 Goztepe 3 Saturday, September 23 Konyaspor 2 Akhisarspor 0 Fenerbahce 2 Besiktas 1 Genclerbirligi 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Friday, September 22 Trabzonspor 3 Alanyaspor 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 6 5 1 0 15 4 16 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 6 4 1 1 10 5 13 ------------------------- 3 Goeztepe 6 4 1 1 13 9 13 4 Fenerbahce 6 3 2 1 14 10 11 ------------------------- 5 Kayserispor 6 3 2 1 9 7 11 ------------------------- 6 Istanbul Basaksehir 6 3 1 2 9 9 10 7 Akhisarspor 6 3 1 2 7 9 10 8 Bursaspor 6 3 0 3 12 9 9 9 Trabzonspor 6 2 2 2 14 13 8 10 Kasimpasa 6 2 2 2 10 10 8 11 Yeni Malatyaspor 6 2 1 3 12 13 7 12 Alanyaspor 6 2 1 3 11 14 7 13 Konyaspor 6 2 0 4 7 8 6 14 Sivasspor 6 2 0 4 8 11 6 15 Karabuekspor 6 1 2 3 8 10 5 ------------------------- 16 Genclerbirligi 6 1 1 4 6 12 4 17 Antalyaspor 5 0 3 2 4 8 3 18 Osmanlispor 5 0 1 4 6 14 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 25 Antalyaspor v Osmanlispor (1700)