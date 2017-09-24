FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
#World Football
September 24, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 25 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 24
Bursaspor      1 Galatasaray         2  
Karabukspor    2 Yeni Malatyaspor    4  
Kasimpasa      1 Kayserispor         1  
Sivasspor      2 Goztepe             3  
Saturday, September 23
Konyaspor      2 Akhisarspor         0  
Fenerbahce     2 Besiktas            1  
Genclerbirligi 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 0  
Friday, September 22
Trabzonspor    3 Alanyaspor          4  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         6 5 1 0 15 4  16  
-------------------------
2  Besiktas            6 4 1 1 10 5  13  
-------------------------
3  Goeztepe            6 4 1 1 13 9  13  
4  Fenerbahce          6 3 2 1 14 10 11  
-------------------------
5  Kayserispor         6 3 2 1 9  7  11  
-------------------------
6  Istanbul Basaksehir 6 3 1 2 9  9  10  
7  Akhisarspor         6 3 1 2 7  9  10  
8  Bursaspor           6 3 0 3 12 9  9   
9  Trabzonspor         6 2 2 2 14 13 8   
10 Kasimpasa           6 2 2 2 10 10 8   
11 Yeni Malatyaspor    6 2 1 3 12 13 7   
12 Alanyaspor          6 2 1 3 11 14 7   
13 Konyaspor           6 2 0 4 7  8  6   
14 Sivasspor           6 2 0 4 8  11 6   
15 Karabuekspor        6 1 2 3 8  10 5   
-------------------------
16 Genclerbirligi      6 1 1 4 6  12 4   
17 Antalyaspor         5 0 3 2 4  8  3   
18 Osmanlispor         5 0 1 4 6  14 1   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                       
Monday, September 25 
Antalyaspor          v Osmanlispor (1700)

