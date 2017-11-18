FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
#World Football
November 18, 2017 / 12:55 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 18
Konyaspor           1 Antalyaspor 1  
Bursaspor           0 Goztepe     0  
Istanbul Basaksehir 5 Galatasaray 1  
Friday, November 17 
Besiktas            0 Akhisarspor 0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         12 8 2 2 27 14 26  
-------------------------
2  Istanbul Basaksehir 12 8 2 2 23 14 26  
-------------------------
3  Besiktas            12 6 4 2 19 12 22  
4  Kayserispor         11 5 4 2 17 13 19  
-------------------------
5  Sivasspor           11 6 1 4 17 15 19  
-------------------------
6  Bursaspor           12 5 3 4 22 15 18  
7  Goztepe             12 5 3 4 22 21 18  
8  Akhisarspor         12 5 3 4 18 19 18  
9  Fenerbahce          11 4 5 2 21 16 17  
10 Alanyaspor          11 4 2 5 24 22 14  
11 Yeni Malatyaspor    11 4 2 5 16 19 14  
12 Trabzonspor         11 3 4 4 19 23 13  
13 Antalyaspor         12 3 4 5 14 21 13  
14 Kasimpasa           11 3 3 5 18 21 12  
15 Konyaspor           12 3 2 7 12 16 11  
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor         11 2 2 7 12 19 8   
17 Osmanlispor         11 2 2 7 14 22 8   
18 Genclerbirligi      11 2 2 7 13 26 8   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, November 19  
Alanyaspor           v Yeni Malatyaspor (1100)  
Genclerbirligi       v Kayserispor      (1100)  
Trabzonspor          v Osmanlispor      (1330)  
Fenerbahce           v Sivasspor        (1630)  
Monday, November 20  
Karabukspor          v Kasimpasa        (1700)

