UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 18 Konyaspor 1 Antalyaspor 1 Bursaspor 0 Goztepe 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 5 Galatasaray 1 Friday, November 17 Besiktas 0 Akhisarspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 12 8 2 2 27 14 26 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 12 8 2 2 23 14 26 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 12 6 4 2 19 12 22 4 Kayserispor 11 5 4 2 17 13 19 ------------------------- 5 Sivasspor 11 6 1 4 17 15 19 ------------------------- 6 Bursaspor 12 5 3 4 22 15 18 7 Goztepe 12 5 3 4 22 21 18 8 Akhisarspor 12 5 3 4 18 19 18 9 Fenerbahce 11 4 5 2 21 16 17 10 Alanyaspor 11 4 2 5 24 22 14 11 Yeni Malatyaspor 11 4 2 5 16 19 14 12 Trabzonspor 11 3 4 4 19 23 13 13 Antalyaspor 12 3 4 5 14 21 13 14 Kasimpasa 11 3 3 5 18 21 12 15 Konyaspor 12 3 2 7 12 16 11 ------------------------- 16 Karabukspor 11 2 2 7 12 19 8 17 Osmanlispor 11 2 2 7 14 22 8 18 Genclerbirligi 11 2 2 7 13 26 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 19 Alanyaspor v Yeni Malatyaspor (1100) Genclerbirligi v Kayserispor (1100) Trabzonspor v Osmanlispor (1330) Fenerbahce v Sivasspor (1630) Monday, November 20 Karabukspor v Kasimpasa (1700)