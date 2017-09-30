UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 30 Galatasaray 3 Karabukspor 2 Kayserispor 3 Bursaspor 1 Osmanlispor 3 Kasimpasa 0 Sivasspor 3 Antalyaspor 1 Friday, September 29 Akhisarspor 1 Fenerbahce 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 7 6 1 0 18 6 19 ------------------------- 2 Kayserispor 7 4 2 1 12 8 14 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 6 4 1 1 10 5 13 4 Goeztepe 6 4 1 1 13 9 13 ------------------------- 5 Akhisarspor 7 4 1 2 8 9 13 ------------------------- 6 Fenerbahce 7 3 2 2 14 11 11 7 Istanbul Basaksehir 6 3 1 2 9 9 10 8 Bursaspor 7 3 0 4 13 12 9 9 Sivasspor 7 3 0 4 11 12 9 10 Trabzonspor 6 2 2 2 14 13 8 11 Kasimpasa 7 2 2 3 10 13 8 12 Yeni Malatyaspor 6 2 1 3 12 13 7 13 Alanyaspor 6 2 1 3 11 14 7 14 Konyaspor 6 2 0 4 7 8 6 15 Antalyaspor 7 1 3 3 8 11 6 ------------------------- 16 Karabuekspor 7 1 2 4 10 13 5 17 Genclerbirligi 6 1 1 4 6 12 4 18 Osmanlispor 7 1 1 5 9 17 4 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 1 Yeni Malatyaspor v Konyaspor (1100) Alanyaspor v Genclerbirligi (1330) Besiktas v Trabzonspor (1630) Goztepe v Istanbul Basaksehir (1630)