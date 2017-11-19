FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
Brexit and the City
Taking London's financial pulse
Putin plan to rejuvenate Russian politics makes slow progress
russia
Putin plan to rejuvenate Russian politics makes slow progress
Italy's far-right makes inroads as nation frets about fascism
Italy
Italy's far-right makes inroads as nation frets about fascism
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 19, 2017 / 1:02 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 19 
Alanyaspor          1 Yeni Malatyaspor 0  
Fenerbahce          4 Sivasspor        1  
Genclerbirligi      1 Kayserispor      2  
Trabzonspor         4 Osmanlispor      3  
Saturday, November 18
Konyaspor           1 Antalyaspor      1  
Bursaspor           0 Goztepe          0  
Istanbul Basaksehir 5 Galatasaray      1  
Friday, November 17 
Besiktas            0 Akhisarspor      0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         12 8 2 2 27 14 26  
-------------------------
2  Istanbul Basaksehir 12 8 2 2 23 14 26  
-------------------------
3  Besiktas            12 6 4 2 19 12 22  
4  Kayserispor         12 6 4 2 19 14 22  
-------------------------
5  Fenerbahce          12 5 5 2 25 17 20  
-------------------------
6  Sivasspor           12 6 1 5 18 19 19  
7  Bursaspor           12 5 3 4 22 15 18  
8  Goztepe             12 5 3 4 22 21 18  
9  Akhisarspor         12 5 3 4 18 19 18  
10 Alanyaspor          12 5 2 5 25 22 17  
11 Trabzonspor         12 4 4 4 23 26 16  
12 Yeni Malatyaspor    12 4 2 6 16 20 14  
13 Antalyaspor         12 3 4 5 14 21 13  
14 Kasimpasa           11 3 3 5 18 21 12  
15 Konyaspor           12 3 2 7 12 16 11  
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor         11 2 2 7 12 19 8   
17 Osmanlispor         12 2 2 8 17 26 8   
18 Genclerbirligi      12 2 2 8 14 28 8   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                     
Monday, November 20  
Karabukspor          v Kasimpasa (1700)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.