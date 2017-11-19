UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 19 Alanyaspor 1 Yeni Malatyaspor 0 Fenerbahce 4 Sivasspor 1 Genclerbirligi 1 Kayserispor 2 Trabzonspor 4 Osmanlispor 3 Saturday, November 18 Konyaspor 1 Antalyaspor 1 Bursaspor 0 Goztepe 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 5 Galatasaray 1 Friday, November 17 Besiktas 0 Akhisarspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 12 8 2 2 27 14 26 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 12 8 2 2 23 14 26 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 12 6 4 2 19 12 22 4 Kayserispor 12 6 4 2 19 14 22 ------------------------- 5 Fenerbahce 12 5 5 2 25 17 20 ------------------------- 6 Sivasspor 12 6 1 5 18 19 19 7 Bursaspor 12 5 3 4 22 15 18 8 Goztepe 12 5 3 4 22 21 18 9 Akhisarspor 12 5 3 4 18 19 18 10 Alanyaspor 12 5 2 5 25 22 17 11 Trabzonspor 12 4 4 4 23 26 16 12 Yeni Malatyaspor 12 4 2 6 16 20 14 13 Antalyaspor 12 3 4 5 14 21 13 14 Kasimpasa 11 3 3 5 18 21 12 15 Konyaspor 12 3 2 7 12 16 11 ------------------------- 16 Karabukspor 11 2 2 7 12 19 8 17 Osmanlispor 12 2 2 8 17 26 8 18 Genclerbirligi 12 2 2 8 14 28 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 20 Karabukspor v Kasimpasa (1700)