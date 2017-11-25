UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 25 Yeni Malatyaspor 0 Besiktas 0 Galatasaray 2 Alanyaspor 0 Goztepe 2 Akhisarspor 0 Friday, November 24 Osmanlispor 2 Genclerbirligi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 13 9 2 2 29 14 29 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 12 8 2 2 23 14 26 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 13 6 5 2 19 12 23 4 Kayserispor 12 6 4 2 19 14 22 ------------------------- 5 Goztepe 13 6 3 4 24 21 21 ------------------------- 6 Fenerbahce 12 5 5 2 25 17 20 7 Sivasspor 12 6 1 5 18 19 19 8 Bursaspor 12 5 3 4 22 15 18 9 Akhisarspor 13 5 3 5 18 21 18 10 Alanyaspor 13 5 2 6 25 24 17 11 Trabzonspor 12 4 4 4 23 26 16 12 Kasimpasa 12 4 3 5 20 21 15 13 Yeni Malatyaspor 13 4 3 6 16 20 15 14 Antalyaspor 12 3 4 5 14 21 13 15 Konyaspor 12 3 2 7 12 16 11 ------------------------- 16 Osmanlispor 13 3 2 8 19 26 11 17 Karabukspor 12 2 2 8 12 21 8 18 Genclerbirligi 13 2 2 9 14 30 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 26 Bursaspor v Karabukspor (1100) Sivasspor v Trabzonspor (1100) Kasimpasa v Konyaspor (1330) Antalyaspor v Fenerbahce (1630) Monday, November 27 Kayserispor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1700)