FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
The inside story of Mugabe's downfall
Special Report
The inside story of Mugabe's downfall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 25, 2017 / 12:59 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 25
Yeni Malatyaspor 0 Besiktas       0  
Galatasaray      2 Alanyaspor     0  
Goztepe          2 Akhisarspor    0  
Friday, November 24
Osmanlispor      2 Genclerbirligi 0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         13 9 2 2 29 14 29  
-------------------------
2  Istanbul Basaksehir 12 8 2 2 23 14 26  
-------------------------
3  Besiktas            13 6 5 2 19 12 23  
4  Kayserispor         12 6 4 2 19 14 22  
-------------------------
5  Goztepe             13 6 3 4 24 21 21  
-------------------------
6  Fenerbahce          12 5 5 2 25 17 20  
7  Sivasspor           12 6 1 5 18 19 19  
8  Bursaspor           12 5 3 4 22 15 18  
9  Akhisarspor         13 5 3 5 18 21 18  
10 Alanyaspor          13 5 2 6 25 24 17  
11 Trabzonspor         12 4 4 4 23 26 16  
12 Kasimpasa           12 4 3 5 20 21 15  
13 Yeni Malatyaspor    13 4 3 6 16 20 15  
14 Antalyaspor         12 3 4 5 14 21 13  
15 Konyaspor           12 3 2 7 12 16 11  
-------------------------
16 Osmanlispor         13 3 2 8 19 26 11  
17 Karabukspor         12 2 2 8 12 21 8   
18 Genclerbirligi      13 2 2 9 14 30 8   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, November 26  
Bursaspor            v Karabukspor         (1100)  
Sivasspor            v Trabzonspor         (1100)  
Kasimpasa            v Konyaspor           (1330)  
Antalyaspor          v Fenerbahce          (1630)  
Monday, November 27  
Kayserispor          v Istanbul Basaksehir (1700)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.