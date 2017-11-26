FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
#World Football
November 26, 2017 / 1:00 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 26
Antalyaspor      0 Fenerbahce     1  
Bursaspor        2 Karabukspor    1  
Kasimpasa        2 Konyaspor      1  
Sivasspor        1 Trabzonspor    2  
Saturday, November 25
Yeni Malatyaspor 0 Besiktas       0  
Galatasaray      2 Alanyaspor     0  
Goztepe          2 Akhisarspor    0  
Friday, November 24
Osmanlispor      2 Genclerbirligi 0  
   Standings           P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         13 9 2 2 29 14 29  
-------------------------
2  Istanbul Basaksehir 12 8 2 2 23 14 26  
-------------------------
3  Fenerbahce          13 6 5 2 26 17 23  
4  Besiktas            13 6 5 2 19 12 23  
-------------------------
5  Kayserispor         12 6 4 2 19 14 22  
-------------------------
6  Bursaspor           13 6 3 4 24 16 21  
7  Goztepe             13 6 3 4 24 21 21  
8  Trabzonspor         13 5 4 4 25 27 19  
9  Sivasspor           13 6 1 6 19 21 19  
10 Kasimpasa           13 5 3 5 22 22 18  
11 Akhisarspor         13 5 3 5 18 21 18  
12 Alanyaspor          13 5 2 6 25 24 17  
13 Yeni Malatyaspor    13 4 3 6 16 20 15  
14 Antalyaspor         13 3 4 6 14 22 13  
15 Konyaspor           13 3 2 8 13 18 11  
-------------------------
16 Osmanlispor         13 3 2 8 19 26 11  
17 Karabukspor         13 2 2 9 13 23 8   
18 Genclerbirligi      13 2 2 9 14 30 8   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Monday, November 27  
Kayserispor          v Istanbul Basaksehir (1700)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
