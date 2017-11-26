UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 26 Antalyaspor 0 Fenerbahce 1 Bursaspor 2 Karabukspor 1 Kasimpasa 2 Konyaspor 1 Sivasspor 1 Trabzonspor 2 Saturday, November 25 Yeni Malatyaspor 0 Besiktas 0 Galatasaray 2 Alanyaspor 0 Goztepe 2 Akhisarspor 0 Friday, November 24 Osmanlispor 2 Genclerbirligi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 13 9 2 2 29 14 29 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 12 8 2 2 23 14 26 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 13 6 5 2 26 17 23 4 Besiktas 13 6 5 2 19 12 23 ------------------------- 5 Kayserispor 12 6 4 2 19 14 22 ------------------------- 6 Bursaspor 13 6 3 4 24 16 21 7 Goztepe 13 6 3 4 24 21 21 8 Trabzonspor 13 5 4 4 25 27 19 9 Sivasspor 13 6 1 6 19 21 19 10 Kasimpasa 13 5 3 5 22 22 18 11 Akhisarspor 13 5 3 5 18 21 18 12 Alanyaspor 13 5 2 6 25 24 17 13 Yeni Malatyaspor 13 4 3 6 16 20 15 14 Antalyaspor 13 3 4 6 14 22 13 15 Konyaspor 13 3 2 8 13 18 11 ------------------------- 16 Osmanlispor 13 3 2 8 19 26 11 17 Karabukspor 13 2 2 9 13 23 8 18 Genclerbirligi 13 2 2 9 14 30 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 27 Kayserispor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1700)