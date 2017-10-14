UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 14 Antalyaspor 1 Goztepe 3 Konyaspor 0 Galatasaray 2 Karabukspor 1 Kayserispor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Alanyaspor 1 Friday, October 13 Genclerbirligi 2 Besiktas 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 8 7 1 0 20 6 22 ------------------------- 2 Goeztepe 8 5 1 2 17 12 16 ------------------------- 3 Istanbul Basaksehir 8 5 1 2 13 11 16 4 Besiktas 8 4 2 2 13 9 14 ------------------------- 5 Kayserispor 8 4 2 2 12 9 14 ------------------------- 6 Akhisarspor 7 4 1 2 8 9 13 7 Fenerbahce 7 3 2 2 14 11 11 8 Alanyaspor 8 3 1 4 16 17 10 9 Trabzonspor 7 2 3 2 16 15 9 10 Bursaspor 7 3 0 4 13 12 9 11 Sivasspor 7 3 0 4 11 12 9 12 Yeni Malatyaspor 7 2 2 3 13 14 8 13 Karabuekspor 8 2 2 4 11 13 8 14 Kasimpasa 7 2 2 3 10 13 8 15 Konyaspor 8 2 1 5 8 11 7 ------------------------- 16 Genclerbirligi 8 2 1 5 9 17 7 17 Antalyaspor 8 1 3 4 9 14 6 18 Osmanlispor 7 1 1 5 9 17 4 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 Kasimpasa v Sivasspor (1100) Trabzonspor v Akhisarspor (1330) Fenerbahce v Yeni Malatyaspor (1630) Monday, October 16 Bursaspor v Osmanlispor (1700)