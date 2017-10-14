FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
#World Football
October 14, 2017

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

    Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 14
Antalyaspor         1 Goztepe     3  
Konyaspor           0 Galatasaray 2  
Karabukspor         1 Kayserispor 0  
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Alanyaspor  1  
Friday, October 13  
Genclerbirligi      2 Besiktas    1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         8 7 1 0 20 6  22  
-------------------------
2  Goeztepe            8 5 1 2 17 12 16  
-------------------------
3  Istanbul Basaksehir 8 5 1 2 13 11 16  
4  Besiktas            8 4 2 2 13 9  14  
-------------------------
5  Kayserispor         8 4 2 2 12 9  14  
-------------------------
6  Akhisarspor         7 4 1 2 8  9  13  
7  Fenerbahce          7 3 2 2 14 11 11  
8  Alanyaspor          8 3 1 4 16 17 10  
9  Trabzonspor         7 2 3 2 16 15 9   
10 Bursaspor           7 3 0 4 13 12 9   
11 Sivasspor           7 3 0 4 11 12 9   
12 Yeni Malatyaspor    7 2 2 3 13 14 8   
13 Karabuekspor        8 2 2 4 11 13 8   
14 Kasimpasa           7 2 2 3 10 13 8   
15 Konyaspor           8 2 1 5 8  11 7   
-------------------------
16 Genclerbirligi      8 2 1 5 9  17 7   
17 Antalyaspor         8 1 3 4 9  14 6   
18 Osmanlispor         7 1 1 5 9  17 4   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, October 15   
Kasimpasa            v Sivasspor        (1100)  
Trabzonspor          v Akhisarspor      (1330)  
Fenerbahce           v Yeni Malatyaspor (1630)  
Monday, October 16   
Bursaspor            v Osmanlispor      (1700)

