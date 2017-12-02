UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 2 Besiktas 3 Galatasaray 0 Karabukspor 0 Goztepe 1 Akhisarspor 0 Yeni Malatyaspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 14 9 2 3 29 17 29 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 13 8 3 2 24 15 27 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 14 7 5 2 22 12 26 4 Goztepe 14 7 3 4 25 21 24 ------------------------- 5 Fenerbahce 13 6 5 2 26 17 23 ------------------------- 6 Kayserispor 13 6 5 2 20 15 23 7 Bursaspor 13 6 3 4 24 16 21 8 Trabzonspor 13 5 4 4 25 27 19 9 Sivasspor 13 6 1 6 19 21 19 10 Akhisarspor 14 5 4 5 18 21 19 11 Kasimpasa 13 5 3 5 22 22 18 12 Alanyaspor 13 5 2 6 25 24 17 13 Yeni Malatyaspor 14 4 4 6 16 20 16 14 Antalyaspor 13 3 4 6 14 22 13 15 Konyaspor 13 3 2 8 13 18 11 ------------------------- 16 Osmanlispor 13 3 2 8 19 26 11 17 Karabukspor 14 2 2 10 13 24 8 18 Genclerbirligi 13 2 2 9 14 30 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 3 Konyaspor v Bursaspor (1100) Genclerbirligi v Sivasspor (1100) Istanbul Basaksehir v Osmanlispor (1330) Fenerbahce v Kasimpasa (1630) Monday, December 4 Alanyaspor v Kayserispor (1700) Trabzonspor v Antalyaspor (1700)