UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
December 2, 2017 / 12:55 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 2
Besiktas    3 Galatasaray      0  
Karabukspor 0 Goztepe          1  
Akhisarspor 0 Yeni Malatyaspor 0  
   Standings           P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         14 9 2 3  29 17 29  
-------------------------
2  Istanbul Basaksehir 13 8 3 2  24 15 27  
-------------------------
3  Besiktas            14 7 5 2  22 12 26  
4  Goztepe             14 7 3 4  25 21 24  
-------------------------
5  Fenerbahce          13 6 5 2  26 17 23  
-------------------------
6  Kayserispor         13 6 5 2  20 15 23  
7  Bursaspor           13 6 3 4  24 16 21  
8  Trabzonspor         13 5 4 4  25 27 19  
9  Sivasspor           13 6 1 6  19 21 19  
10 Akhisarspor         14 5 4 5  18 21 19  
11 Kasimpasa           13 5 3 5  22 22 18  
12 Alanyaspor          13 5 2 6  25 24 17  
13 Yeni Malatyaspor    14 4 4 6  16 20 16  
14 Antalyaspor         13 3 4 6  14 22 13  
15 Konyaspor           13 3 2 8  13 18 11  
-------------------------
16 Osmanlispor         13 3 2 8  19 26 11  
17 Karabukspor         14 2 2 10 13 24 8   
18 Genclerbirligi      13 2 2 9  14 30 8   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                       
Sunday, December 3   
Konyaspor            v Bursaspor   (1100)  
Genclerbirligi       v Sivasspor   (1100)  
Istanbul Basaksehir  v Osmanlispor (1330)  
Fenerbahce           v Kasimpasa   (1630)  
Monday, December 4   
Alanyaspor           v Kayserispor (1700)  
Trabzonspor          v Antalyaspor (1700)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
