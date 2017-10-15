FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
#World Football
October 15, 2017 / 12:58 PM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15  
Fenerbahce          3 Yeni Malatyaspor 1  
Kasimpasa           2 Sivasspor        3  
Trabzonspor         1 Akhisarspor      6  
Saturday, October 14
Antalyaspor         1 Goztepe          3  
Konyaspor           0 Galatasaray      2  
Karabukspor         1 Kayserispor      0  
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Alanyaspor       1  
Friday, October 13  
Genclerbirligi      2 Besiktas         1  
   Standings           P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Galatasaray         8 7 1 0 20 6  22  
-------------------------
2  Goeztepe            8 5 1 2 17 12 16  
-------------------------
3  Akhisarspor         8 5 1 2 14 10 16  
4  Istanbul Basaksehir 8 5 1 2 13 11 16  
-------------------------
5  Fenerbahce          8 4 2 2 17 12 14  
-------------------------
6  Besiktas            8 4 2 2 13 9  14  
7  Kayserispor         8 4 2 2 12 9  14  
8  Sivasspor           8 4 0 4 14 14 12  
9  Alanyaspor          8 3 1 4 16 17 10  
10 Bursaspor           7 3 0 4 13 12 9   
11 Trabzonspor         8 2 3 3 17 21 9   
12 Karabuekspor        8 2 2 4 11 13 8   
13 Yeni Malatyaspor    8 2 2 4 14 17 8   
14 Kasimpasa           8 2 2 4 12 16 8   
15 Konyaspor           8 2 1 5 8  11 7   
-------------------------
16 Genclerbirligi      8 2 1 5 9  17 7   
17 Antalyaspor         8 1 3 4 9  14 6   
18 Osmanlispor         7 1 1 5 9  17 4   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                       
Monday, October 16   
Bursaspor            v Osmanlispor (1700)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
