UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 3 Konyaspor 0 Bursaspor 3 Fenerbahce 4 Kasimpasa 2 Genclerbirligi 4 Sivasspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Osmanlispor 0 Saturday, December 2 Besiktas 3 Galatasaray 0 Karabukspor 0 Goztepe 1 Akhisarspor 0 Yeni Malatyaspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 14 9 3 2 25 15 30 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 14 9 2 3 29 17 29 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 14 7 5 2 30 19 26 4 Besiktas 14 7 5 2 22 12 26 ------------------------- 5 Bursaspor 14 7 3 4 27 16 24 ------------------------- 6 Goztepe 14 7 3 4 25 21 24 7 Kayserispor 13 6 5 2 20 15 23 8 Trabzonspor 13 5 4 4 25 27 19 9 Akhisarspor 14 5 4 5 18 21 19 10 Sivasspor 14 6 1 7 19 25 19 11 Kasimpasa 14 5 3 6 24 26 18 12 Alanyaspor 13 5 2 6 25 24 17 13 Yeni Malatyaspor 14 4 4 6 16 20 16 14 Antalyaspor 13 3 4 6 14 22 13 15 Osmanlispor 14 3 2 9 19 27 11 ------------------------- 16 Konyaspor 14 3 2 9 13 21 11 17 Genclerbirligi 14 3 2 9 18 30 11 18 Karabukspor 14 2 2 10 13 24 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 4 Alanyaspor v Kayserispor (1700) Trabzonspor v Antalyaspor (1700)