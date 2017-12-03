FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Former Yemeni strongman Saleh played his last hand and lost
yemen
Former Yemeni strongman Saleh played his last hand and lost
Poor regulation, dodgy pills spur plan for African drugs agency
health
Poor regulation, dodgy pills spur plan for African drugs agency
The battle against Islamic State
wider image
The battle against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 3, 2017 / 12:57 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Turkish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 3  
Konyaspor           0 Bursaspor        3  
Fenerbahce          4 Kasimpasa        2  
Genclerbirligi      4 Sivasspor        0  
Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Osmanlispor      0  
Saturday, December 2
Besiktas            3 Galatasaray      0  
Karabukspor         0 Goztepe          1  
Akhisarspor         0 Yeni Malatyaspor 0  
   Standings           P  W D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Istanbul Basaksehir 14 9 3 2  25 15 30  
-------------------------
2  Galatasaray         14 9 2 3  29 17 29  
-------------------------
3  Fenerbahce          14 7 5 2  30 19 26  
4  Besiktas            14 7 5 2  22 12 26  
-------------------------
5  Bursaspor           14 7 3 4  27 16 24  
-------------------------
6  Goztepe             14 7 3 4  25 21 24  
7  Kayserispor         13 6 5 2  20 15 23  
8  Trabzonspor         13 5 4 4  25 27 19  
9  Akhisarspor         14 5 4 5  18 21 19  
10 Sivasspor           14 6 1 7  19 25 19  
11 Kasimpasa           14 5 3 6  24 26 18  
12 Alanyaspor          13 5 2 6  25 24 17  
13 Yeni Malatyaspor    14 4 4 6  16 20 16  
14 Antalyaspor         13 3 4 6  14 22 13  
15 Osmanlispor         14 3 2 9  19 27 11  
-------------------------
16 Konyaspor           14 3 2 9  13 21 11  
17 Genclerbirligi      14 3 2 9  18 30 11  
18 Karabukspor         14 2 2 10 13 24 8   
1:     Champions League / EC I                 
2:     Champions League preliminary round      
3-4:   Europa League preliminary round         
5:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
16-18: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                       
Monday, December 4   
Alanyaspor           v Kayserispor (1700)  
Trabzonspor          v Antalyaspor (1700)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.